Bag a BARGAIN 55in Sony TV deal in the lead-up to Black Friday

The Sony A80L is part of the Bravia XR range and is a mid-range OLED TV that offers a great balance of features and value. It boasts a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and a standard WRGB OLED panel. The 55in Sony A80L model we reviewed, powered by Sony’s Cognitive XR processor, delivers exceptional picture quality, supported by HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. However, it doesn’t support HDR10+. The design of the A80L is both stylish and practical, with a stand that can be adjusted to three different positions so you can face the TV towards wherever you’re sitting.

In terms of audio, the Sony A80L includes its clever Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology and support for Dolby Atmos, ensuring a rich and immersive sound experience. This model is also well-suited for gaming, featuring 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and a Game Mode. Its connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast and AirPlay 2, making it a smart choice for a modern home entertainment setup. The TV also comes equipped with Google TV as its smart platform, offering a wide range of streaming and entertainment options​​.