Amazon Prime Day October Sale: The best TV deals and discounts – LIVE
Save heaps on a new television by the likes of Sony, LG and Samsung over the Amazon Prime Day deals period running between October 11 and 12
Looking for the best TV deals this Amazon Prime Day? Scrolling through page upon page of TVs on the Amazon website can be a daunting task, especially with a multitude of differing TV sizes and alternative models, all with their own fluctuating prices and discounts.
Fret not, however, because we’re here to help. At Expert Reviews, we’ve rigorously tested more TVs than you can count episodes of your favourite series. And using this in-depth understanding of the features, functionalities and price histories of the most sought-after television sets, we’re here to curate the cream of the Amazon Prime Day deals crop just for you.
Over the first Prime Day event of the year, in July, we saw deals spanning a wide range of budgets and preferences. Anything from the most premium 4K and 8K or OLED and QLED models to more budget-friendly packages were given a chop in price, and all from renowned manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, LG and TCL – amongst other top TV brands – so there’s no reason to not expect the same between October 10 and 11 for this deals period. And even if the offers shown on the page at the moment aren’t to your liking, fear not: we’ll be continuously updating this page with real-time discounts.
One essential thing to keep in mind is that to take full advantage of these enticing Prime Day discounts, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not already a member, don’t worry – you can access a free trial using the link provided below. This membership not only grants you access to exclusive deals but also offers a host of other benefits that enhance your Amazon shopping experience.
The best TV deals this Amazon Prime Day – LIVE
[10/10 09:57] If C3 isn’t for thee, pick up still excellent picture quality with LG’s B3
While it lacks the enhanced brightness of the C3’s evo panels, the LG B3 is still an excellent contender as your next TV and comes as an even more cost-effective offering. The 55in model is selling for a record low price of £1,100 right now, well below its RRP of £1,900 and even still £100 less than its most recent discounted cost of £1,200.
This model features LG’s still excellent α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K for a luscious picture on its 120Hz refresh rate panel, paired with equally rich Dolby Atmos support. With two HDMI 2.1 ports (with key gaming features like ALLM and VRR) from its four HDMI connections, it serves as a cost-effective entry point to LG’s OLED lineup.
[10/10 09:42] Smaller sized LG C3 for a STEAL this Prime Day
If the 65in model is too big, bad and crucially expensive for your liking, this slightly smaller 48in model might be more up your street. It offers the same features at a reduced size (and reduced cost, of course). In fact, this is also a record low deal of £1,099. Considering the average cost has been £1,319, that’s a pretty major saving.
[10/10 09:32] LG’s best processor yet has never cost so little
The 65in LG C3 might have originally retailed for £2,900 but for Prime Day you can nab it for a comparative snip: just £1,689. That’s over £1,200 cheaper than the original cost for a TV released a matter of months ago.
It has a lot going for it too, with an excellent contrast ratio and stunning peak brightness for a crystal clear 4K picture via LG’s smartest a9 AI processor (Gen6). And attention gamers: this TV is a magnificent choice for you with its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support key gaming features such as ALLM, VRR and 4K@120Hz.
[10/10 08:50] This 65in 4K OLED TV from Sony has NEVER cost less than this
Here’s another record low deal to feast your eyes on. The 65in Sony A80L is now on for a record low price and the same amount the 55in model cost upon release in May this year. Back then, the 65in model had an RRP of £2,999 too, so these are some stonking savings.
In our full review, we were impressed by the A80L’s stunning image quality when watching HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats on its OLED display, as well using its impressive Acoustic Surface tech for sound reproduction. Packed into a sleek design, there’s not much to dislike – especially at this comparatively low price.
[10/10 08:32] A 50in 4K QLED TV for just £400? Yes please
Let’s start off with a scorcher from Amazon itself. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (50in) has never been cheaper at £400. That’s a delightful £145 off its average price of £545 and £250 off the TV’s launch price of £650.
In our five-star Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we praised the TV’s excellent picture (in SDR and HDR) and extensive feature set: “Amazon has redefined what’s possible,” says our reviewer in his verdict. Simply put, £400 for a 50in TV this good is absurd.
[10/10 08:12] Welcome to Expert Reviews LIVE coverage of all the Prime Day TV deals
Good morning TV deal fans! Amazon’s second Prime Day sales period of the year is here and until midnight on Wednesday, October 11, we’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest and greatest TV deals for you to peruse.
