Get a 55in Amazon Fire TV for JUST £150 in this incredible Black Friday deal
This TV deal has to be seen to be believed: the 55in Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is just £150 for Black Friday
In a stunning Black Friday deal, Amazon has dropped the price of the 55in Amazon Fire TV 4-Series to just £150 for Prime members.
That’s a drastic reduction from its RRP of £550 and significantly cheaper than the £430 it cost when we reviewed it at the start of this month. However, it’s important to note that this offer isn’t your typical Black Friday TV deal.
It’s invite-only, meaning you need to request an invite and hope that Amazon contacts you with a link to purchase the TV along with information about how long the offer lasts. The retail giant has said that it won’t be able to grant all requests as the Fire TV 4-Series will only be available at this price in limited quantities. Those lucky enough to be selected will receive confirmation between 22 November and 25 November and purchases are limited to one TV per Prime member.
The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series only received a three-star rating upon review due to its rather basic provision where features are concerned and its limited HDR performance. But at this ridiculously low price, it’s definitely worth considering if you’re looking to pick up a reasonably large TV on the cheap this Black Friday.
It features excellent picture accuracy when delivering SDR content, has built-in Amazon Alexa and was competitively priced even before this huge discount. As mentioned above, it’s not as impressive when handling HDR content, and it also falls short in the next-gen gaming department as its panel is limited to a refresh rate of 60Hz.
The Fire TV operating system is a little sluggish too, but as an entry-level 4K HDR TV the 4-Series has plenty going for it. Contrast is pretty good, there’s support for HDR10 and HLG, while Fire TV provides access to a comprehensive choice of streaming options as well as all of the key UK TV catch-up services.
Amazon Alexa voice controls are accessible via the remote, input lag when gaming at 4K/60Hz is very low and physical connectivity is wide-ranging, with the 4-Series offering four HDMI inputs, one of which supports eARC, along with an Ethernet port, optical digital output, AV input and a terrestrial tuner.
The audio quality delivered by the 4-Series’ pair of 8W speakers is sufficient for general TV watching: dialogue is reproduced cleanly and there’s an appropriate level of stereo separation. There’s no support for Dolby Atmos, however, so those wanting a more cinematic audio experience will want to consider investing in one of the best Atmos soundbars to accompany the TV.
The design of the Fire TV 4-Series is pretty basic but inoffensive, with a simple black bezel and black plastic construction. It supports wall mounting with a standard VESA bracket and all of its side-facing ports are far enough from the edge of the screen to ensure that your connection cables remain well-hidden.
Amazon is yet to announce offers on the 43in and 50in screen sizes of the Fire TV 4-Series but we would expect those sets to receive some form of discount ahead of Black Friday, which falls on 24 November.
Until then, this deal offers a great opportunity for those seeking a large, smart 4K TV without the high price tag. The size of the discount is considerable and you’re unlikely to find a 55in model going as cheaply during the Black Friday sales.