Get a 55in Amazon Fire TV for JUST £150 in this incredible Black Friday deal

It features excellent picture accuracy when delivering SDR content, has built-in Amazon Alexa and was competitively priced even before this huge discount. As mentioned above, it’s not as impressive when handling HDR content, and it also falls short in the next-gen gaming department as its panel is limited to a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Fire TV operating system is a little sluggish too, but as an entry-level 4K HDR TV the 4-Series has plenty going for it. Contrast is pretty good, there’s support for HDR10 and HLG, while Fire TV provides access to a comprehensive choice of streaming options as well as all of the key UK TV catch-up services.

Amazon Alexa voice controls are accessible via the remote, input lag when gaming at 4K/60Hz is very low and physical connectivity is wide-ranging, with the 4-Series offering four HDMI inputs, one of which supports eARC, along with an Ethernet port, optical digital output, AV input and a terrestrial tuner.

The audio quality delivered by the 4-Series’ pair of 8W speakers is sufficient for general TV watching: dialogue is reproduced cleanly and there’s an appropriate level of stereo separation. There’s no support for Dolby Atmos, however, so those wanting a more cinematic audio experience will want to consider investing in one of the best Atmos soundbars to accompany the TV.

The design of the Fire TV 4-Series is pretty basic but inoffensive, with a simple black bezel and black plastic construction. It supports wall mounting with a standard VESA bracket and all of its side-facing ports are far enough from the edge of the screen to ensure that your connection cables remain well-hidden.