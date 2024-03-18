The five-star Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has received a superb spring sale discount
We awarded the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED a Recommended badge after testing it, and it’s on offer during the Amazon spring sale
The 65in Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, an impressive 4K HDR TV with full-array local dimming, is available for £750 in Amazon’s spring sale. That’s down from its average Amazon price of £841, and the three other screen sizes have also received discounts.
The 43in model costs £320 (average £442), the 50in option is available for £440 (average £538), while the 55in alternative will set you back £500 (average £618). You don’t have long to take advantage of these offers, as the retail giant’s latest deals period ends at 11:59pm on Monday, 25 March.
Did the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED get a good review?
- In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we gave the TV five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended badge.
What’s so good about the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED?
- Image accuracy is excellent. Delta E scores for greyscale and colours were measured at 3.3 and 2.1 in Film Dark mode during testing, with 3 being the visible threshold.
- DCI-P3 coverage was recorded at 95%, meaning the TV can take advantage of the wider colour gamut used across HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision and HLG.
- Full-array local dimming allows for precise contrast and colour control.
- Fire TV provides an extensive choice of streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and all of the UK TV catch-up services.
- Amazon Alexa is built-in and voice controls work well.
- Input lag is low. We measured it at just 10ms when testing at 4K@60Hz.
Are there any disadvantages to the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED?
- It’s not particularly bright. We measured peak luminance at 570cd/m2 on a 10% window and 439cd/m2 on a full-field pattern.
- The two-channel 24W sound system isn’t especially immersive and there’s no support for Dolby Atmos.
- The panel’s 60Hz refresh rate means next-gen gamers can’t play games in 4K at 120Hz.
How has the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED’s price changed over time?
The 65in Omni QLED was cheaper than it is now on five occasions last year, including twice in September when it hit an all-time low price of £680.
When reviewed in June 2023, the 65in Omni QLED was on an introductory offer and cost £800, down from its RRP of £1,000.
To ensure we’re only highlighting the best offers available, we spend a lot of time and effort combing the internet and comparing prices to weigh up deals. A full explanation of our methods for sourcing deals can be found in this dedicated article.