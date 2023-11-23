This 55in Hisense TV Black Friday deal is selling FAST

For gamers, this TV is particularly appealing. It features two full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, supporting ALLM, VRR and frame rates up to 4K/144Hz. The inclusion of Hisense’s Game Bar and support for AMD Freesync Premium, combined with a very low input lag, provides an optimal gaming experience.

However, users should be aware of some limitations in its HDR performance. The TV is not as bright as some might expect for HDR viewing, and there can be instances of cloudy backlight and blacks appearing grey in dark rooms.

View deal at Argos

Still, this Black Friday deal for the Hisense E7K Pro is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a high-quality 4K TV with strong gaming features and smart capabilities, at a very attractive price point. If you want to shop around before making a decision, check out our full roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals.