This BRILLIANT 55in Samsung TV is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday

The S90C maintains a sleek, bezel-less appearance similar to its predecessor, the S95B. It offers versatile installation options, either on a stand or wall-mounted, catering to different space requirements. The TV comes with a standard remote and a redesigned Solar Cell controller made from recycled plastic​​.

The smart TV platform is powered by Tizen and has been updated to provide a more comprehensive and user-friendly experience. It includes a dedicated Game Hub for easy access to gaming content and apps. The TV’s picture quality is powered by a 4K Neural Quantum Processor, enhancing the viewing experience with accurate colours and deep blacks. Additionally, the screen filter has been improved to reduce reflections and maintain black levels, even in brightly lit environments​​.

For gamers, the Samsung S90C offers features like FreeSync Premium, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for 4K/120Hz gaming. Its Game Mode ensures a low input lag for smooth, responsive gameplay. However, potential buyers should be aware of the inherent risk of image retention associated with OLED technology, especially during prolonged gaming sessions​​.