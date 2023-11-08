Get a GIGANTIC saving on the Hoover HL5 vacuum this Black Friday
As a Black Friday treat, the award-winning Hoover HL5 vacuum is 40% cheaper at just £168
It’s early days yet, but the Black Friday deals are already mounting up thick and fast. This time it’s the turn of the Hoover HL5 vacuum cleaner, which has had its price cut to £168 – 40% off its usual £279 retail price.
Even at its full £279 RRP, the HL5’s array of dust-sucking, dirt-banishing talents earned it a four-star review and a coveted Expert Reviews Recommended award. This is a highly capable corded vacuum cleaner with a clever design and some really handy cleaning features.
In our original the Hoover HL5 review, received praise for its formidable suction, which doesn’t falter even in the face of the most stubborn dirt and debris. The generously proportioned collection bin holds up to 1.4l of dust and debris, and the convenience factor is bolstered by the one-touch bin emptying system, which makes the disposal of collected dirt a hygienic and straightforward task. As it’s equipped with HEPA filters, it also traps allergens effectively, making it a suitable ally for allergy sufferers.
The corded design means that the HL5 is heavier than cordless models, but at 5.9kg it’s substantially lighter than pricier rivals such as Dyson’s Ball Animal. The HL5’s modest weight combines perfectly with its ‘Steerable Technology’, too, which makes for effortless control and makes it more manageable for precise cleaning around furniture and tight corners.
Pet owners may want to consider upgrading to the HL5 Pets edition (was £300, now £199) which comes with a bundled miniature ‘turbo pet brush’. Its talents for pet hair removal are a must-have for pet owners who struggle with pet fur clinging to upholstery and carpets throughout the home.
As with all Black Friday deals, stocks are limited, so if this sounds like the perfect vacuum cleaner for you, then make sure to grab a discounted Hoover HL5 before the stocks run out.