Get a GIGANTIC saving on the Hoover HL5 vacuum this Black Friday

In our original the Hoover HL5 review, received praise for its formidable suction, which doesn’t falter even in the face of the most stubborn dirt and debris. The generously proportioned collection bin holds up to 1.4l of dust and debris, and the convenience factor is bolstered by the one-touch bin emptying system, which makes the disposal of collected dirt a hygienic and straightforward task. As it’s equipped with HEPA filters, it also traps allergens effectively, making it a suitable ally for allergy sufferers.

The corded design means that the HL5 is heavier than cordless models, but at 5.9kg it’s substantially lighter than pricier rivals such as Dyson’s Ball Animal. The HL5’s modest weight combines perfectly with its ‘Steerable Technology’, too, which makes for effortless control and makes it more manageable for precise cleaning around furniture and tight corners.

Pet owners may want to consider upgrading to the HL5 Pets edition (was £300, now £199) which comes with a bundled miniature ‘turbo pet brush’. Its talents for pet hair removal are a must-have for pet owners who struggle with pet fur clinging to upholstery and carpets throughout the home.