Snap up a STONKING Shark vacuum cleaner saving this Black Friday
The price of the award-winning Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ300UKT has plummeted to just £230 on Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ300UKT for an irresistible price of £230, down from the usual £335. This vacuum cleaner hoovered up an impressive four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review and delivers superb performance and an easy-to-use, versatile design backed up by a five-year warranty.
The Shark IZ300UKT might not compete with cordless models for lightweight portability, but its sturdy 4.58kg packs some serious cleaning horsepower. In terms of cleaning performance, it excelled in picking up both large and small debris in our cleaning tests, and it doesn’t disappoint in the manoeuvrability stakes either, with a “Flexology” design which makes it easy to clean under furniture without bending down.
It also stands out for its innovative brush roller equipped with “PowerFins”. These stiff fabric flaps, arranged in a chevron pattern, agitate the fibres in carpets more vigorously than a standard brush, resulting in more effective cleaning. This feature, combined with Shark’s powerful cleaning capabilities and an articulated extension wand, makes this vacuum one of the most effective cordless stick vacuums available.
The vacuum comes with a folding wand that can be adjusted for storage or cleaning under low furniture, adding to its versatility. It also includes several useful attachments, such as a motorised pet tool, a dusting brush, and a crevice tool, and offers a generous 700ml collection bin capacity. Battery life is reasonable, too, lasting around 24 minutes in standard power mode, but it may require frequent recharging depending on usage.
Using the Shark IZ300UKT is straightforward, thanks to its user-friendly interface. It features a screen that displays the battery capacity and has buttons for toggling between carpet and hard floor modes, as well as cycling through the device’s three power modes: Eco, Standard, and Boost.
Overall, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ300UKT is a highly effective and versatile cordless vacuum cleaner, offering exceptional cleaning performance. Now that the price has been slashed for this Black Friday Amazon deal, it’s better value than ever.