This is the best Dyson Black Friday deal, according to our experts

This Black Friday, John Lewis has the Dyson V11 Absolute for a significant discount, reducing its price to £350 from the original £430. The Dyson V11 isn’t just an ordinary vacuum cleaner; it’s a product that has received five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, making it a top choice for those seeking a high-quality cleaning experience.

View deal at John Lewis

As our full Dyson V11 Absolute review reveals, we found a lot to like with this high-end cordless stick vacuum. It has a more powerful motor than its predecessor, the V10, and a bigger battery. This translates to improved suction power and longer battery life, ensuring more efficient and effective cleaning. The V11’s motorised High Torque cleaner head is a standout addition, providing an adjustable slider to control suction power based on the cleaning surface​​.

This vacuum cleaner is designed for convenience and ease of use. It offers an Automatic mode, which adjusts the power levels depending on the floor type, thanks to its Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system. This intelligent feature ensures optimal performance on different surfaces without the need for manual adjustments​​.