Bag a DAZZLING Ring Video Doorbell bundle ahead of Black Friday

In our Ring Video Doorbell Plus review, we awarded it four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, which emphasises its excellent performance and reliability. One of the standout features of the Ring Video Doorbell Plus is its enhanced motion detection, which alerts you to any activity at your doorstep. This, combined with crystal-clear 1080p HD video and two-way talk functionality, makes it an essential tool for anyone serious about their home security.

The inclusion of the Chime in this bundle is a thoughtful addition. It complements the doorbell by providing audible alerts inside your home, ensuring you’re aware of visitors even if your phone isn’t in reach. This feature is particularly useful for larger homes or for those times when your mobile device is on silent mode.