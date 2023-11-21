This Blink Video Doorbell bundle deal is now CRAZY cheap for Black Friday
For a limited time over Black Friday, you can nab a barnstorming Blink Video Doorbell bundle
In its Black Friday Week sale, Amazon is offering an impressive offer on the Blink Video Doorbell bundled with the Sync 2 module. It’s now just £50, a significant saving of £22 off the historical average of £72 and a more cost-effective option than purchasing the doorbell alone for £35. The inclusion of the Sync 2 module allows you to use the doorbell without a subscription, adding considerable value to the deal. Or you can even bundle in an Echo Pop for an extra £5.
The Blink Video Doorbell has been praised by us for its straightforward approach to home security, offering a range of features at an affordable price. In fact, we gave it four stars out of five in our original review. It has a decent battery life and doesn’t require a subscription for cloud video storage, making it a budget-friendly option for home security. The package includes the doorbell, the Sync Module 2, a bracket for mounting, screws, a template for drilling, a wedge for angling the doorbell and a USB plug adapter for the Sync Module.
In terms of functionality, the Blink Video Doorbell notifies you on your phone when someone presses the doorbell or when motion is detected. It allows you to see and talk to visitors via the Blink app and can record video clips up to 30 seconds in length. These clips are recorded at 1080p and 30fps, with a field of view of 135 degrees horizontally and 85 degrees vertically, and include night-vision recording. While the video quality may not be the sharpest compared to some competitors, the doorbell’s features and price point make it an attractive option for those looking for a basic video doorbell system.
Another advantage of the Blink Video Doorbell are its flexible power options. It can be powered either by batteries or via a mains transformer. If opting for battery power, lithium AA batteries are required, which are included in the box, or it can be connected via existing doorbell wires. This versatility in power options ensures that the doorbell can be installed in various settings without much hassle.
We gave the Echo Pop a three-star rating, but that was down to its pricing: our reviewer felt that it was too expensive in relation to the Echo Dot. But we called it a “super little speaker” let down only by its pricing, so for £5, it’s worth bundling in.
In short, this Black Friday bundle deal on the Blink Video Doorbell with the Sync 2 module and Echo Pop at Amazon offers a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for those seeking to enhance their home security. The combination of features, ease of use and the ability to run the doorbell subscription-free makes this package an attractive offer for homeowners.