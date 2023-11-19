Get a PERFECT Ring Indoor Cam 2 deal this Black Friday

The Ring Indoor Cam 2 is a plug-in security camera designed to offer enhanced protection and peace of mind inside your home. It has real-time Live View and 1080p HD video, enabling you to check in on your home or pets from anywhere. The device includes Two-Way Talk, allowing you to interact with your pets or family members while away.

One of the key features of the Ring Indoor Cam 2 is its privacy cover, which can be swivelled to cover the camera and turn off the microphone, giving users control over what the camera sees and hears. This feature is particularly valuable if you’re conscious of your in-home privacy and security.

The device can be placed on a flat surface or mounted to a wall using the mounting bracket, which is helpfully included in the box. The Ring Indoor Cam 2 is simple to set up, all you have to do is plug it in.

For added convenience, the camera can be paired with a Ring Chime or a compatible Alexa-enabled device for audio notifications throughout your home. Standard features like real-time notifications, Live View and Two-Way Talk are available out of the box at no extra cost on all compatible Ring devices. You can also opt for a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately) to record, review and share all the moments you need or want. The purchase includes a 30-day free trial of this service.