Get a VAST pre-Black Friday deal on a five-star video doorbell
The superb TP-Link Tapo D230S1 video doorbell has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
The pre-Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Amazon is offering a standout deal for home security enthusiasts: the TP-Link Tapo D230S1 video doorbell is currently available for just £100, down from its average of £133. The TP-Link earned a full five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, which is the highest praise we can bestow.
In our TP-Link Tapo D230S1 review, it distinguished itself from its competitors with a comprehensive array of features that make it a top contender for those seeking functionality without the ties of a subscription. It comes complete with everything needed for setup: the doorbell unit, a plug-in chime, all necessary mounting fixtures and even an angled wedge for optimal placement, ensuring you can install it straight out of the box.
Although we described the design as chunky and somewhat plasticky, it’s the internal capabilities that truly shine. The Tapo D230S1 offers a 2K resolution camera at 15fps with a 160-degree field of view, ensuring broad and detailed coverage of your doorstep. It also boasts two-way audio, allowing for clear communication with visitors. For night-time security, the doorbell provides two modes of vision: a colour night vision enabled by an LED light and a monochrome infrared option, giving you flexibility in how you monitor your home in low-light conditions.
Setup is straightforward, albeit a bit different from standard video doorbells. It requires the Tapo app and uses a “Sub-GHz” RF connection to the chime unit, which then connects to your router. For those preferring a subscription-free experience, the chime houses a microSD card slot for local storage, supporting up to 512GB, although a 32GB or 64GB card is typically sufficient.
This pre-Black Friday deal from Amazon makes the TP-Link Tapo D230S1 an even more attractive investment for the savvy shopper. Not only does it enhance home security, but it does so with the assurance of quality. With no subscription required and the ability to store footage locally, it represents a cost-effective and comprehensive solution for monitoring your home.