This TP-Link Black Friday video doorbell deal is selling like hotcakes – and now it’s even better

Although we described the design as chunky and somewhat plasticky, it’s the internal capabilities that truly shine. The Tapo D230S1 offers a 2K resolution camera at 15fps with a 160-degree field of view, ensuring broad and detailed coverage of your doorstep. It also boasts two-way audio, allowing for clear communication with visitors. For night-time security, the doorbell provides two modes of vision: a colour night vision enabled by an LED light and a monochrome infrared option, giving you flexibility in how you monitor your home in low-light conditions​​.

Setup is straightforward, albeit a bit different from standard video doorbells. It requires the Tapo app and uses a “Sub-GHz” RF connection to the chime unit, which then connects to your router. For those preferring a subscription-free experience, the chime houses a microSD card slot for local storage, supporting up to 512GB, although a 32GB or 64GB card is typically sufficient​​.