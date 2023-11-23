Video doorbell PRICE CRASH: This Blink Black Friday deal is a bargain

In terms of functionality, the Blink Video Doorbell notifies you on your phone when someone presses the doorbell or when motion is detected. It allows you to see and talk to visitors via the Blink app and can record video clips up to 30 seconds in length. These clips are recorded at 1080p and 30fps, with a field of view of 135 degrees horizontally and 85 degrees vertically, and include night-vision recording. While the video quality may not be the sharpest compared to some competitors, the doorbell’s features and price point make it an attractive option for those looking for a basic video doorbell system​​​​.

Another advantage of the Blink Video Doorbell are its flexible power options. It can be powered either by batteries or via a mains transformer. If opting for battery power, lithium AA batteries are required, which are included in the box, or it can be connected via existing doorbell wires. This versatility in power options ensures that the doorbell can be installed in various settings without much hassle​​.

We gave the Echo Pop a three-star rating, but that was down to its pricing: our reviewer felt that it was too expensive in relation to the Echo Dot. But we called it a “super little speaker” let down only by its pricing, so for £5, it’s worth bundling in.

In short, this Black Friday bundle deal on the Blink Video Doorbell with the Sync 2 module and Echo Pop at Amazon offers a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for those seeking to enhance their home security. The combination of features, ease of use and the ability to run the doorbell subscription-free makes this package an attractive offer for homeowners.