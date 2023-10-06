Atlas VPN review: An up-and-coming VPN that’s strong on both privacy and performance
It has a few rough edges and missing features, but this deliciously affordable VPN ticks the important boxes
Pros
- Unbeatable two-year pricing
- Excellent privacy-protection features
- Free option for occasional use
Cons
- User interface isn’t perfectly intuitive
- No support for routers or other appliances
- Fewer servers than many rivals
Atlas VPN is a relative newcomer to the VPN market and it brings some fresh thinking, with an unusual free offering and some unique privacy-protection features.
Behind the scenes, Atlas VPN is owned by the same company as NordVPN, but while NordVPN boasts servers in more than 50 countries, Atlas VPN offers a slightly shorter list of 42. Those include just seven locations in Asia and only a single server in Africa, but, since Europe and North America are well covered, the selection should meet most people’s needs.
Another difference is app compatibility. While NordVPN runs on almost every platform imaginable, Atlas VPN is limited to the big four desktop and mobile operating systems. There’s currently no router option either, nor any extensions for conveniently controlling the VPN from your browser.
These limitations are offset by keen pricing. In fact, as we’ve mentioned, you can use the service completely for free, with up to two simultaneous connections to servers in Amsterdam, Los Angeles or New York. There are no speed restrictions and you can transfer up to 5GB of data per month – including BitTorrent and US streaming services, if you wish.
A paid subscription removes all restrictions, allowing you to use the full set of servers with unlimited connections and no data cap. The monthly service costs £9.83, which isn’t brilliant, but the price tumbles if you go for a longer commitment: a 12-month deal is currently £32, while the 27-month bundle costs a mere £40, equivalent to £1.49/mth. That’s one of the cheapest rates we’ve seen anywhere, for any VPN.
You can also get access to premium services by sharing your referral code with friends – but you only get seven days per person who signs up so, unless you’re a real social butterfly, this probably isn’t a long-term solution. If you pay up and then decide you’re not happy with the service, you can take advantage of their 30-day money-back guarantee.
Atlas VPN review: What’s it like to use?
The Atlas VPN Windows app looks nice, clean and simple. The home page opens with a list of servers in the middle and a big, unmissable switch in the right-hand pane to turn the VPN on and off.
However, it can be a little bit frustrating to use. The list of servers doesn’t offer any information about each server’s ping time or latency, and it doesn’t even tell you which city you’re connecting to until after the connection is established (only the Netherlands, UK and United States give you an up-front choice of servers).
You’ll also be disappointed if you go looking for information about your external IP address or upload and download statistics. There would be plenty of space for such information above and below the connection button, but it’s just left empty and wasted.
Another thing that’s missing is an option to mark particular servers as favourites, although your last three connections appear at the top of the list, so if there’s a server you use a lot, a shortcut to it will probably appear here. Otherwise, you can type to search, or click to show servers optimised for streaming or enhanced security. If you just flick the switch without selecting a location, it will connect to the fastest available server. This also happens if you connect via the system tray icon, although it would have been nice to get a choice of recent servers here.
There’s not much more to it either. The navigation bar at the side lets you switch to the Assistant view, where you can enable and configure DNS-level blocking against adverts and malware, and access a built-in data-breach monitoring tool. Under Settings, you can enable auto-launch, choose between the WireGuard or IPSec/IKEv2 protocols, and configure the big quick-connect switch to seek out servers that are optimised for streaming or other purposes.
We also tried the Atlas VPN Android app. This is laid out similarly to the Windows client, but the server list is hidden at the bottom of the screen, and only appears when tapped – this might be a necessary accommodation for smaller screens, but it makes it just a little bit more awkward to get connected. Dig into the settings and you’ll find that the tracker blocker and data-breach monitoring tools are faithfully replicated from the Windows client, and Android users even get a split tunnelling feature that isn’t offered for other platforms.
In all, it feels like Atlas VPN is still working towards an interface that’s actually friendly and intuitive, but it is usable as is and has a fair set of features. If you get stuck you can make use of email support or 24/7 live chat.
Atlas VPN review: How fast is it?
It’s a simple fact of life that using a VPN slows down your internet connection, but some services are faster than others. We tested Atlas VPN on a Windows 11 laptop connected to Virgin Media fibre broadband, using the default WireGuard protocol.
With the VPN disengaged, the Google Speed Test tool reported an average download speed of 369Mbits/sec over our broadband line. After we had connected to an Atlas VPN server in the UK, this fell to 142Mbits/sec – a big drop, to be sure, but still fast enough that you shouldn’t really notice any slowdown in daily use.
Atlas VPN held up almost as well when we then tried connecting to a server in New York, with an average download rate of 197Mbits/sec. That’s one of the best performances we’ve seen in this test, effectively matching stablemate NordVPN.
We also tested Atlas VPN on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet running Android 13. This time we measured download speeds of 219Mbits/sec from the London server and 122Mbits/sec from New York.
All of these scores are very competitive – various VPNs have proved a little faster in individual tests, but overall we would say that the difference in performance between Atlas VPN and some of the pricier, more established services is negligible.
We’ve got just one caveat regarding download speeds: since split tunnelling is only available in the Android client, desktop and laptop users can’t pick and choose which applications go through the VPN – it’s all or nothing. That’s not too hard to live with though, as the performance penalty isn’t huge.
Atlas VPN review: What’s it like for BitTorrent and streaming?
Atlas VPN supports the use of BitTorrent on all servers. While their website makes clear that only legal activities are condoned, there’s nothing stopping you from using a server in a country, such as Switzerland, where downloading copyrighted material is permitted for personal use.
As for streaming, Atlas VPN is fast enough that it won’t interfere with your video services, and the Android app will run happily on an Amazon Fire TV stick. However, we found the service only did a middling job of unblocking content that isn’t normally available in the UK. On our Windows laptop, we were easily able to access US content on Netflix and Disney+, but we couldn’t get into Hulu via the browser. And on our Android tablet, neither the Disney+ app nor the Hulu app would play with the VPN enabled, although Netflix, once again, happily served up its US library.
For those travelling outside of the UK, Atlas VPN does a respectable job of unblocking British streaming services. We were able to watch BBC iPlayer, ITVX and Now TV on both Windows and Android while connected to a UK server; the only service we had trouble with was Channel 4, which worked fine on the desktop but refused to play on the tablet until we disengaged the VPN.
Atlas VPN review: Is it secure?
Atlas VPN’s parent company Nord Security is based in Panama, which means there’s less risk of surveillance and information-sharing than with a British or American service. A strict no-logs privacy policy guarantees that nothing about your online activity is recorded, and you can even pay for your services with an obscure cryptocurrency as Atlas VPN accepts over 2,000 different virtual coins through the CoinPayments platform.
The Atlas VPN network also has numerous features aimed at protecting your privacy and security. One that’s unique, as far as we know, is the SafeSwap function, which lets you browse from a continually rotating pool of IP addresses, making it effectively impossible for anyone to track your activity across sites and sessions, even anonymously. This can even be combined with multi-hop routing for a really extreme level of concealment.
As we’ve noted, the VPN also includes a kill switch and a tracker blocker, which filters out ads, malware and other unwanted content while the VPN is active, and even warns you if your passwords have been compromised. Incidentally, that’s not something you need to worry about with Atlas VPN itself – the service doesn’t use passwords, but rather logs you in using a one-time link or code that’s sent to your email address.
The one thing that’s missing is a smart auto-connect feature: you can set Atlas VPN to connect as soon as it launches, but you can’t tell it to automatically engage when you join specified networks or unrecognised ones. We would also note that the company hasn’t yet put itself through a full independent audit, as ExpressVPN and NordVPN have done, although its iOS app was independently tested in 2021 by security specialist VerSprite.
Atlas VPN review: Should you buy it?
Compared to some of its longer-established rivals, Atlas VPN feels a little like a work in progress. The app is a bit clunky, especially when it comes to server management, with a limited range of locations to choose from and minimal information about your connection. The lack of auto-connect options is a shame too, and with only two protocols and a very short list of supported platforms, it’s hardly a versatile VPN.
However, those things may be addressed in future updates and, if you can live with them for now, Atlas VPN has definite plus points: performance is very good, it supports an unlimited number of devices, it does a decent job of unblocking region-locked streaming services, and its privacy protections are a cut above most rivals.
Consider the almost nugatory cost of a 27-month subscription and it’s a tempting deal. Networking aficionados may be happier with one of the bigger names, but for everyday VPN duties, Atlas VPN does a great job at a great price.