Atlas VPN review: An up-and-coming VPN that’s strong on both privacy and performance

Atlas VPN is a relative newcomer to the VPN market and it brings some fresh thinking, with an unusual free offering and some unique privacy-protection features.

Behind the scenes, Atlas VPN is owned by the same company as NordVPN, but while NordVPN boasts servers in more than 50 countries, Atlas VPN offers a slightly shorter list of 42. Those include just seven locations in Asia and only a single server in Africa, but, since Europe and North America are well covered, the selection should meet most people’s needs.

Another difference is app compatibility. While NordVPN runs on almost every platform imaginable, Atlas VPN is limited to the big four desktop and mobile operating systems. There’s currently no router option either, nor any extensions for conveniently controlling the VPN from your browser.

These limitations are offset by keen pricing. In fact, as we’ve mentioned, you can use the service completely for free, with up to two simultaneous connections to servers in Amsterdam, Los Angeles or New York. There are no speed restrictions and you can transfer up to 5GB of data per month – including BitTorrent and US streaming services, if you wish.

A paid subscription removes all restrictions, allowing you to use the full set of servers with unlimited connections and no data cap. The monthly service costs £9.83, which isn’t brilliant, but the price tumbles if you go for a longer commitment: a 12-month deal is currently £32, while the 27-month bundle costs a mere £40, equivalent to £1.49/mth. That’s one of the cheapest rates we’ve seen anywhere, for any VPN.

You can also get access to premium services by sharing your referral code with friends – but you only get seven days per person who signs up so, unless you’re a real social butterfly, this probably isn’t a long-term solution. If you pay up and then decide you’re not happy with the service, you can take advantage of their 30-day money-back guarantee.