Black Friday laptop deals 2023, Nov 15: The latest discounts – LIVE
Keep up to date with the latest, breaking laptop deals during the Black Friday sales period
Black Friday – or Black Friday Week as Amazon is calling it this year – is approaching fast. It’s happening next week and there is going to be an avalanche of deals on laptops to sift through. Whether you’re looking for a 2-in-1, ultraportable, gaming machine or a Chromebook, there’s going to be a good deal on it.
This is the best time to buy a laptop if you’re looking to save some precious cash. However, it’s also easy to make a mistake at this time of year because there also be a torrent of old, slow mediocre devices on sale that you definitely want to avoid.
We’re here to help. With our years of experience testing and reviewing laptops, it’s much easier for us to know when a deal is worth your money and when you shouldn’t bother. And we’ll be keeping you up to date on the good stuff, as we unearth it, right here.
So if you’re looking for a new machine – for work or play, for you or the kids – keep this page bookmarked. We’ll be updating it regularly throughout the week:
11:40 | Nov 15
Dell’s fabulous big-screener gets a BIG price cut
The Dell Inspiron Plus 16 is a superb general-purpose laptop and Dell is currently offering the RTX 4060 model for £200 off the regular price at a mere £1,099.
In addition to that GPU, it also includes an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, a 16in 2.5K display, 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM. Connectivity is great with Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E and the speaker system sounds great, too. As a do-it-all laptop, the Dell Inspiron Plus 16 is as good as it gets, especially at this price.
10:31 | Nov 15
Apple M3 MacBook Pro gets ANOTHER price drop
We wrote about this the other day but it’s worth mentioning again since Amazon has just knocked another £40 off the price, bringing it down to £1,570 from £1,699 for the M3 MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
This still isn’t a huge discount but the fact that we’re seeing any kind of discount on the M3 MacBook Pro, which has only just been released, is pretty remarkable. Also take note – the model with 8GB or RAM and 1TB of SSD storage is also on sale with a discount of £149, reducing the price from £1,899 to £1,750.
09:26 | Nov 15
Get a high-end gaming laptop for LESS
We’re going to kick off today with a deal on the HP OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop 16-u0004na. It’s £1,199 right now, reduced from £1,800 for a saving of £601 off the usual price.
This might look expensive but for the specification on offer, it’s actually pretty darned good. Inside, is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a top-end Intel Core i7-137900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a good size 1TB SSD. It couples this with a fully aluminium magnesium chassis and a 15.6in 16:10 165GHz 1,920 x 1,200 resolution IPS display and delivers, so HP says, up to 10 hours of video playback from its 70Wh battery.
It’s a fair bit heavier than your average 15in ultraportable but you’re getting a fair whack more power and graphical capability that will let you play the very latest PC gaming titles.