Black Friday laptop deals 2023, Nov 15: The latest discounts – LIVE

Black Friday – or Black Friday Week as Amazon is calling it this year – is approaching fast. It’s happening next week and there is going to be an avalanche of deals on laptops to sift through. Whether you’re looking for a 2-in-1, ultraportable, gaming machine or a Chromebook, there’s going to be a good deal on it.

This is the best time to buy a laptop if you’re looking to save some precious cash. However, it’s also easy to make a mistake at this time of year because there also be a torrent of old, slow mediocre devices on sale that you definitely want to avoid.