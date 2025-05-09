The best cordless vacuum cleaners for 2025, tested in our homes

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Nobody likes doing chores, but the best cordless vacuum cleaners can make the whole ordeal more bearable. They’re wonderfully convenient and handle most dirt spillages without you having to drag around cumbersome wires. The problem is, with so many brilliant vacuum cleaners out there, it can be tricky to pick out which cordless one is the best.

We’ve tested and reviewed more than 90 vacuum cleaners, from humble handheld vacs to robot vacuums, so we know a good cordless model when we see one. While most models look the same, not all are created equal. That’s why we’ve put together this list. Every recommendation on our roundup has been thoroughly tested by our expert vacuum reviewers and we’ve got options for busy families, small spaces, those on a budget and more.

Best cordless vacuum cleaner: At a glance

If you already know what type of cordless vacuum you’re after, our at-a-glance list above has quick links to our tested favourites. If you don’t know where to start, check out our buying guide, which will answer any questions you might have about choosing the right cordless model for your home. Otherwise, you can go straight to the reviews of what we deem the best cordless vacuums available.

How we test cordless vacuum cleaners

We test all cordless vacuum cleaners in the same way, so we can compare the performance of a new model with every vacuum we’ve reviewed in the past. With a cordless unit, this starts with a battery rundown test, to see how long the battery lasts at each of its power settings. We do this on a short-pile carpet with the floor head attached. Then we measure the suction (in kPa) and the air flow using an analogue vacuum gauge.

To test each vacuum’s cleaning ability, we weigh 50g of flour, 26g of Cheerios and 5g of pet hair, and spill each one onto both carpet and hard floor. We allow the vacuum a single pass over the spill, weighing the vacuum’s collection bin before and after cleaning. These tests allow us to see exactly how good the device is at collecting these tricky materials from both surfaces.

We also use each vacuum intensively to do a range of regular household chores, including hoovering up pet hair, to see how they perform in real-world conditions. Most cordless vacuums come with a range of attachments, so we ensure that each of these is fully tested too.

The best cordless vacuum cleaners from our tests

1. Best cordless vacuum overall: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

Price when reviewed: £649 | Check price at John Lewis

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Superb cleaning power

Superb cleaning power Dust-detecting laser

Dust-detecting laser Good battery life Cons Heavy, expensive

Heavy, expensive No self-emptying feature

If you want the very best cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is king of the hill. It takes the brilliant form factor of Dyson’s previous models, beefs up the suction without compromising battery life and introduces a raft of new features.

The most important thing, however, is its cleaning ability and the V15 Detect Absolute powered through every one of our Cheerios and flour tests. For those with hard floors, the Slim Fluffy motorised head now comes with a laser that shines out at the front, illuminating tiny dust particles. This helps you spot places that require cleaning and provides reassurance that a quick pass with the V15 has done its work. The other motorised heads in the box have anti-tangle rollers.

Of course, nothing is without its faults and it’s worth noting that the V15 is both fairly heavy at 3kg and very expensive. It’s one of the most expensive cordless vacuums we’ve tested but if you can afford it, it’s easily the best.

Read our full Dyson V15 Detect Absolute review

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 250 x 252 x 1,264mm; Weight: 3kg; Bin capacity: 0.76l; Runtime: 60 minutes; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 2 year RTB

2. Best budget cordless vacuum cleaner: Hoover HF9

Price when reviewed: £149 | Check price at John Lewis

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Affordable

Affordable Decent cleaning power

Decent cleaning power Stands upright Cons No eco mode

No eco mode No soft roller

If keeping costs down is important to you, it’s worth considering the Hoover HF9. In our tests, it performed almost flawlessly. It struggled to pick up chunkier spills, such as Cheerios, in one sweep but when it came to flour and rice, it outperformed more expensive models from Shark and Dyson.

It also offers plenty of features and accessories that lift it above basic budget cleaners. These include an anti-tangle floor head, so you won’t have to cut off long hair that’s become wrapped around the brush roll. This Pet model also comes with a crevice tool, a mini motorised tool for cleaning upholstery and stairs and a combination dusting brush and funnel tool. What you won’t find is a soft roller for hard floors. However, you can instruct the main brush roller to switch to a slower, gentler hard floor mode from the control panel. There’s also no economy power mode, which would be useful for less aggressive messes.

Another thing we like about the HF9 is that it can stand up unsupported. If you want to put down most cordless sticks mid-clean, you need to find somewhere to lean them. The HF9 clips into an upright position and stays there.

Read our full Hoover HF9 review

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 260 x 210 x 1,110mm; Weight: 3.4kg; Bin capacity: 0.45l; Runtime: 30 minutes; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 5 years

3. Best cordless vacuum for hard floors: Shark IZ300UKT

Price when reviewed: £320 | Check price at Amazon

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Affordable

Affordable Good cleaning performance

Good cleaning performance Decent attachments Cons Heavy

Heavy Not as smooth to use as some models

Shark’s cordless vacuum cleaners have an array of features that many of its rivals don’t have. One of the best is the DuoClean floor head, which incorporates both a fluffy roller and a brush bar in a single unit. This meant we didn’t have to switch floor heads when moving from carpet to hard floor, which saved both time and hassle in our everyday tests.

The IZ300 range also uses the company’s PowerFins on the brush bar: these stiff fabric fins work alongside the usual brushes to agitate your carpet more vigorously. In our tests, it performed as thorough a job on our controlled spills of cereal and flour as any cordless vacuum we’ve used, including the Dyson V15 Detect and V11 Outsize.

For the most part, we found the Shark easy to operate, but did notice the vacuum would lift from the floor when being pulled back over carpet during testing. It’s also much heavier than the Dyson V15, weighing a whopping 4.58kg. Something to bear in mind if weight is a priority.

Read our full Shark IZ300UKT review

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 260 x 245 x 1,180mm; Weight: 4.58kg; Bin capacity: 0.7l; Runtime: 37 minutes; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 5 years

4. Best value Dyson cordless vacuum: Dyson Cyclone V10

Price when reviewed: £379 | Check price at John Lewis

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Excellent cleaning power

Excellent cleaning power Smooth to operate Cons Expensive

Expensive Heavy

The Dyson Cyclone V10 was the king of cordless vacuums when it was first released in 2018 and is still worth recommending today. It’s incredibly powerful – so much so that Dyson ceased the development of new corded cleaners because of this vacuum. We agree that the V10 is easily good enough to replace your old upright if you’re hoping to upgrade. In our tests, it picked up far more debris over multiple uses than its predecessor and also juddered far less when being pulled back over carpet.

Considering how powerful it is, the V10 Cyclone has an excellent battery life of up to 60 minutes in the default mode and 30 minutes on the more powerful Max Boost setting. The dust container is also 40% larger than the V8 (it’s now 0.76l) and while that makes it more expensive, it’s still exceptional value if you want to keep your house spotless.

Read our full Dyson Cyclone V10 review

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 250 x 256 x 1,249mm; Weight: 2.68kg; Bin capacity: 0.76l; Runtime: 60 minutes; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 2 years RTB

5. Best cordless vacuum with mop: Dyson V15s Detect Submarine

Price when reviewed: £699 | Check price at John Lewis

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Lots of utility in one device

Lots of utility in one device Powerful and effective vacuuming Cons Expensive

The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine maintains the same base set-up as the regular V15, which is also featured as a favourite on this list, while adding a third cleaning head. This head, aptly named the Submarine, expands its capabilities to include mopping.

Like the V15 Absolute, the V15s is a powerful and effective vacuum that comes with two dry floor heads and three cleaning attachments for use in handheld mode. The additional Submarine floor head pairs on-board clean water and dirty water tanks with a soft roller. In testing, our reviewer found that the Submarine head proved effective at day-to-day mopping tasks, with its 360ml water reservoir allowing for around 18 minutes of cleaning time before needing a refill.

It should be noted that the V15s won’t vacuum as it mops, so it isn’t suitable for thick, chunky messes in the same way that a dedicated hard floor cleaner would be. We also found the Submarine head can prove a bit of a faff to clean and empty. Otherwise, the V15s is another effective Dyson model and well worth the extra £100 on top of the V15’s base cost if you have floors which require a regular touch of the mop.

Read our full Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 266 x 253 x 125 mm; Weight: 3.8kg; Bin capacity: 0.76l; Runtime: 60 minutes; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 5 years

6. Best high-capacity cordless vacuum: Henry Quick

Price when reviewed: £300 | Check price at Amazon

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Large capacity dust bags

Large capacity dust bags Easy to empty

Easy to empty Good cleaning performance Cons No anti-tangle head

No anti-tangle head Weak suction

You might be more used to seeing the cheery face of Henry on Numatic’s iconic barrel-shaped vacuum, but it also adorns this cordless stick. As with most cordless vacuums, the Henry Quick can be operated as a handheld or as a full stick. The main difference between the Henry and most of its rivals is that it uses a roomy 1l bag to collect the dirt, which we found useful in day-to-day use.

These Henry Pods slot into the collection bin and also work as the filter, helping to keep both the vacuum cleaner and the air around you clean. It also means you get as-new filter performance with each replacement Pod. As well as good capacity, we liked how the bag could be ejected from the vacuum straight into the bin, avoiding the dust cloud often created by bagless vacuums.

Cleaning performance was fairly good, especially considering it measured just 11kPa on full power and 4kPa on low power during our suction tests. This is well behind rivals at a similar price, such as the classic Dyson V8 Animal. It doesn’t come with any fancy accessories like an anti-hair detangler or a soft floor roller either, but does come with 26 extra Henry Pods as standard. It’s also worth being clear that this isn’t the largest capacity cordless we’ve tested, that award goes to the Hoover HFX. However, the Henry offers above-average capacity for a cordless and a better value vacuum overall, so well worthy of its place here.

Read our full Henry Quick review

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 240 x 270 x 1,220mm; Weight: 3.2kg; Bin capacity: 1l; Runtime: 60 minutes; Bagless: No; Warranty: 2 years

7. Best upright cordless vacuum: Shark ICZ300UKT

Price when reviewed: £300 | Check price at Shark

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Stands upright

Stands upright Superb cleaning power

Superb cleaning power Good accessories Cons Hard to use

Hard to use Main brush head struggles with corners

Not to be confused with the Shark IZ300UK stick vacuum, ICZ300UKT is a superb stick-upright hybrid. It has many of the benefits of a cordless stick but is heavier-duty and configured for serious work. Unlike most cordless vacuums, it can also stand up by itself, so you don’t have to keep finding somewhere to lay it down or prop it up.

In our tests, the suction measured 30kPa, which is almost 50% higher than the IZ300UKT and comes close to the power delivered by Dyson’s premium models. The Shark CZ300UKT also collected all 26g of Cheerios in our cleaning tests. Although it’s heavier than many cordless alternatives, all the weight is kept at the bottom, so it’s not cumbersome to push around. When required, the floor head can be disconnected and the body lifted away ready to tackle stairs, mattresses and upholstery or to reach dust and dirt in high places.

Our main gripes were that it’s a bit harder to configure and assemble than most sticks and, due to its size, it can’t get into tricky corners as easily as smaller models with its main brush head. However, the various accessories included help you to tackle those nooks and crannies.

Read our full Shark ICZ300UKT review

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 260 x 250 x 1,080mm; Weight: 6.2kg; Bin capacity: 0.6l; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 5 years

8. Best self-emptying cordless vacuum: Shark PowerDetect IP3251UKT

Price when reviewed: £550 | Check price at Shark

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Self-emptying station

Self-emptying station Great all-round cleaning Cons Stiff movement on some carpets

The standout feature of the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty is its base station, which charges the device and also empties the vacuum’s collection bin for you. While you’ll still need to empty the larger bin in the station occasionally, this simple set-up takes care of a large chunk of the faff and mess associated with vacuuming. What’s more, though its £550 price tag may seem somewhat steep, compared to our previous favourite self-emptying model, which currently goes for north of £900, its pretty sterling value.

Of course, all the self-emptying in the world wouldn’t matter if the PowerDetect wasn’t also a capable vacuum, which, thankfully, it is. In our tests, this Shark vacuum went toe to toe with the top of the line Dyson V15 Detect in terms of percentages of spills cleaned, even if its suction was a little less powerful than its rivals.

As well as straightforward cleaning power, this vacuum also offers some useful features and accessories. Three included attachments: a crevice tool, upholstery funnel and motorised pet tool, can be used in handheld mode to address specific tasks, while PowerDetect automatically boosts the vacuum’s power when it detects larger volumes of dirt and debris.

Read our full Shark PowerDetect IP3251UKT review

Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 263 x 393 x 116mm; Weight: 3.71kg; Bin capacity: 2l; Runtime: 70 minutes; Bagless: Yes; Warranty: 5 years

How to choose the best cordless vacuum cleaner for you

What are the most important specifications?

Weight: The lightest models we’ve reviewed are around 2.7kg, while the heaviest can weigh more than 6kg. That might not sound like a big difference, but you will notice the extra weight when you’re holding the vacuum at arm’s length.

Bin capacity: This determines how much dirt you can collect before you have to empty the vacuum. The models we’ve tried range from tiny handhelds with 250ml capacities to larger uprights with up to 1.2l of bin space. However, even if a model has a small bin, it’s not a deal-breaker as long as the bin is quick and easy to empty.

Battery life: Our favourite tested models range from less than ten minutes up to one hour. It’s worth remembering that most cordless models have a short battery life, especially when using their max power settings. On the flip side, even a seemingly miserable eight-minute battery life will be enough to deal with a car interior or unexpected kitchen spillage.

What features are worth having?

Extra accessories: Keep an eye out for detachable hoses or pivoting nozzles for awkward spaces, crevice tools for tight spots and powered vacuum heads for stubborn carpets. There are other, more unusual accessories but these are the most common.

Charging: Most of the models we’ve reviewed come with either a charging dock – many of which can be mounted to a wall – or a standard DC mains plug and cable. Some smaller models come with removable batteries or, less often, a second power pack so you can switch batteries mid-clean and enjoy twice the longevity.