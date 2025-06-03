Are Dyson vacuums still worth it?

Considering a Dyson? Before you invest, we explore if these top-selling vacuums truly offer the best value for your money.

Since James Dyson launched his first bagless vacuum cleaner in the early 1990s, Dyson has disrupted the vacuum cleaner market. From the iconic cyclone technology to their sleek, often colourful designs, Dyson vacuums have not only become cleaning tools but also design statements in many homes.

However, the vacuum cleaner world is one that doesn’t stand still. Over the years, other manufacturers have been watching and innovating in their own ways. Bagless vacuums have been adopted by most brands, suction power has been improved and many vacuums now come with additional technology, often at prices below Dyson’s high-end offerings.

Having had the joy of testing numerous vacuum cleaners over the years, along with a number of Dyson models, I’ve witnessed this progress first-hand. The question is, in today’s more competitive market, do Dyson vacuums still justify their generally premium price tag? Do they still reign supreme as the undisputed kings of clean, or have other challengers risen to nip at their heels by offering performance and features at a reduced price?

The pros and cons of buying a Dyson vacuum in 2025

If you’re thinking of buying a Dyson, take a look at these pros and cons before you part with your cash.

The pros

1. Ideal for allergy sufferers

Dyson uses advanced HEPA filtration in many of their vacuums, meeting a high air filter standard. Unlike standard filters that may only trap larger particles, these filters capture at least 99.95% of tiny, invisible particles – significantly more effective than standard filters – making these vacuums excellent if anyone in your home has an allergy, asthma or suffers from respiratory issues.

2. Their innovative design

Dyson is particularly known for new concepts – whether it’s reinventing the hairdryer or producing extras you never knew your vacuum needed. I particularly love the Illuminated head cleaner, available on many of their latest cordless stick vacuum models. It has a green laser that highlights the hair and dust you might miss. This works really well on hard flooring, especially in those often-missed corners. They also have LCD screens and automatic adjustments, based on the type of floor being cleaned.

Dyson has also made vacuum cleaners look good. Their eye-catching designs and range of colours mean you might actually want to leave yours out for show, rather than hide away in a cupboard.

3. Suction power

Now, this is one I’m not 100 per cent sold on, but my friends who are Dyson fans tell me they love the cyclone technology in the machines. I’ve found that the vacuums are not the best on pet hair though, so it all depends on what you’re cleaning up. Some of the newer models I’ve tested have definitely had powerful suction, but it’s so strong, I’ve struggled to actually push the vacuum around my carpet!

They do also have reasonably sized bins, especially their corded machines – the Dyson Ball upright vacuum has a huge capacity of 1.8 litres, which means you can suck more dust and debris up before you have to empty it out.

The cons

1. The price

Innovation costs and Dyson prices start at around £270 for a corded model and £330 for one of their cordless models, with the latest models costing between £750, going up to over £1000 for their robot vacuum, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav. Compare this to Shark vacuums, which start at around £200, or Hoover, which starts at just £70 and you can see why you have to be a keen Dyson fan to invest.

This also extends to the accessories or replacements that you might need to buy, such as filters and batteries. On the whole, they’re pricier than other alternatives. And yes, you can buy non-branded items, but they may then void your warranty.

Dyson also rarely has sales, yet brands like Shark often have great discounts on their official site or through third party sellers like Amazon. The same goes for other vacuum brands out there. If budget is important to you, you’re better off looking for another vacuum brand.

2. Battery life

Whenever I’ve tested Dyson vacuums, I’ve always been a bit disappointed with the battery life. I only have a small house, but the batteries always need recharging after every use. I found the boost mode really drained the battery, much more than other brands I’ve tested.

If you want something that will go and go, try the Vax OnePWR Blade 5 Pet & Car, which has a super long-lasting battery, and even better comes with two batteries so you’re never caught short.

3. Ease of use

While not the heaviest of cordless vacuums, I’ve always found the Dyson a bit unwieldy and heavy to use for long periods of time thanks to the battery – it makes the machine quite top heavy. While some of the newer models now have a push and go button, some still use a trigger, which has to be suppressed constantly to work. Not great if you have any issues with your hands.

While they are easy to put together and start using, a lot of the newer machines have complex LCD displays that show the suction power that’s being used, as well as a size breakdown of the particles being sucked up. I’ve found these details to be somewhat unnecessary – I just want to push a button and get vacuuming!

What are the alternatives to Dyson?

If a Dyson is beyond your budget or if the other negatives make it a no-no for you, there are plenty of brilliant alternative options out there.

“Shark is a popular option, known for its anti-hair wrap technology and powerful pet hair pickup,” says Katie Lilywhite, AO’s floorcare expert.

She continues: “Numatic [vacuums], the brand behind the iconic Henry vacuum, are durable and great value for money. While they aren’t cordless or have any smart features, they have a long lifespan and are loved for a reason.”

Katie also rates Vax for their many different models, including mops, and Tower, which she says are lightweight with many models using HEPA filters, just like Dyson.

If you don’t care about attachments and fancy design and love the feel of an upright but the convenience of a cordless, I truly recommend one of the G-Tech AirRam models. I was super impressed with its ability and ease of use. It’s easy to push around, something I couldn’t always say for the Dyson models as the suction is so strong it often felt like it was trying to pull the carpet up with it!

So, after putting countless vacuums through their paces, what sits in my own cupboard? A Shark. Living with a very hairy husky means I need something that can really handle the daily fur deluge, and this is it. For me, the best Shark vacuum cleaner is the Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner IP1251UKT. Seven years on, it’s still going strong, which, I think, speaks volumes.