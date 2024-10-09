These Prime Day vacuum deals cost less than the cheapest Dyson – and offer great cleaning power

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

There’s no denying that Dyson makes great vacuums. We’ve reviewed several of the brand’s best vacuum cleaners, with models ranging from the Dyson V8 Animal, to the powerful Dyson V11 Outsize and new Dyson V15 Detect Submarine receiving five stars rating from our expert.

However, while these vacuum cleaners earned high scores thanks to their powerful cleaning abilities, clever designs and versatility, they’re also pretty expensive. And, arguably, with Dyson, some of the price comes from the fact that you’re paying for the brand name.

Even on offer, the current cheapest Dyson, the V8 Absolute, is still £250, with the least expensive full price offering being the £280 corded Dyson Ball Animal. Cleaning power or no cleaning power, for many people, this is simply too expensive. For day-to-day use, there are a swathe of cheaper vacuum cleaners that will get the job done, even if they’re not quite as powerful as a Dyson. Keep reading below to see our round-up of tried-and-tested options, all of which are on sale for Prime Day and all of which are cheaper than even the cheapest Dyson. The best Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members, but you can sign up for a free trial quickly and easily by following the link below.

One of our favourite budget cordless vacuum cleaners, the Vax Blade 4, picked up four stars in our initial review, being praised as a solid Dyson alternative. Our reviewer liked the Vax Blade for its impressive battery life of up to 45 minutes and its hard floor and carpet cleaning test scores, where it outstripped the Dyson V8 in terms of cleaning performance. If you’re after a lighter vacuum, however, it should be noted that our tester found the Blade 4 a little heavy and bulky.

The Vax Blade 4 averages a price of £158 on Amazon, but is currently just £130 for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. With nearly £30 taken off its average price and the Blade 4 now being almost half the price of the Dyson V8, this vacuum cleaner deal definitely doesn’t suck.

Our favourite cordless stick vacuum to utilise bags, the Henry Quick scored four stars out of five in our review and even picked up a Recommended award. The Quick recorded over an hour of battery life in our tests and proved to have commendable stamina to boot. While its suction power was a little weaker than other models, the well-designed Henry Quick still performed very well in our carpet cleaning tests, though its performance on hard floors wasn’t what our expert hoped it would be. Another quibble he brought up was the ongoing costs of buying bags for the Quick, though he did note it proved simpler and less messy than the bagless systems employed by other cordless vacuum cleaners.

Though the Henry Quick is arguably a little behind the Dyson V8 in terms of performance, it is currently over £20 cheaper. The pink “Hetty” version of the Henry Quick is down from an average price of £273 to just £229 this Prime Day. Notably, the regular red version is currently not on sale, suggesting that perhaps people are hesitant to buy a pink vacuum cleaner – to that I say, grow up people!

If Dyson can be said to be the biggest names in the vacuuming game, then Shark is arguably just behind them. Increasingly popular over the last few years, Shark has crept up on Dyson by matching their performance while keeping prices lower. Their corded stick option, the Shark HZ500UKT, is another four-star favourite, matching the powerful Dyson V11 for cleaning performance and carrying no battery life baggage. However, our reviewer did find the 10m cord limiting, even if it is plenty long, and found its collection bin to be on the small side.

Averaging a price of £197 since release, the Shark HZ500UKT is now just £159 for Prime Day. A solid, if niche option, this will be the perfect vacuum deal for someone out there.