Cleaning jobs to keep your home pest free this summer

Easy fixes to make sure you and your family are the only things living in your home

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Summer brings the sunshine and with it, a host of creepy-crawlies, insects and bugs. While some might be pretty to look at, there are a multitude of pests that you won’t want to be welcoming in.

Even if your home is clean, there are many factors that can make it attractive to pests. Food debris and rubbish that’s left out for too long will encourage unwelcome visitors, but you’ll also find many attracted by damp and moisture. Perhaps your house is full of nooks and crannies that provide perfect hiding spots for bugs? Or it might just be that the house isn’t kept quite as clean as it should be, which will again attract even more pests.

Don’t despair though, as undertaking a few cleaning jobs should be more than enough to keep your home pest free through the summer. Here are the cleaning jobs that we (and our experts) recommend, as well as a bit of background on summer pests.

Why do we see more pests during spring and summer?

“One of the main reasons we see an increase in pests during the spring is that many become more active as the weather warms up,” says Daniel Steward, Managing Director at Shield Pest Control. “Spring marks the beginning of the breeding season for pests like carpet beetles and moths, which start searching for food sources and suitable places to lay their eggs.”

Tony King, owner of The Pied Piper, adds, “Many of them just hibernate or keep a low profile throughout the winter months such as clothes moths, carpet beetles, cluster flies and spiders. As soon as temperatures start rising – usually from March onwards in the UK – these creatures become more active-seeking food and mates. But it is spring that brings with it carpet beetles, which act as the real annoyance at this time of year.”

Cleaning jobs to keep your home pest free this summer

Don’t ignore the early signs

“At first, spotting a few beetles on a windowsill or tiny holes in clothing might not seem like much of a big deal, but it could be a sign of a more serious hidden problem,” says Tony King. Daniel Steward stresses the need for proactive action: “Avoid ignoring cracks and gaps in doors, windows, and foundations. Any small crack or gap in your home provides an easy entry point for pests. Failing to seal these openings makes your home more accessible.”

Daniel Baldwin, Board Certified Entomologist at Hawx Pest Control agrees: “Your first line of defence against pests, in particular rodents, cockroaches, spiders and ants, is ensuring that you seal any potential entry points to prevent them from entering your home. Inspect all exterior walls, foundations, and vents to ensure they are sealed and in good condition. Remember, mice can fit through a hole that is less than 1/16 inch in diameter, so be sure to fill any cracks or holes you find with caulk or foam”.

Regular vacuuming and dusting

A build-up of dust, dirt and crumbs makes your floors and carpets an incredibly hospitable environment to a number of pests. Invest in one of the best vacuum cleaners you can afford to make this job easier (I’d recommend investing in a specialist vacuum cleaner for pet hair if you share your home with furry friends).

Start by dusting first – starting at the ceilings and working down so that any dust falls towards the ground. Now vacuum your carpets by following the pile and repeat by vacuuming across the pile. This will help you get deeper into the pile and remove more debris.

Remove any cardboard boxes

“Cardboard boxes make excellent hiding spots for pests such as rodents, spiders and silverfish,” explains Daniel Baldwin. “Try switching up your cardboard boxes for plastic storage bins to give them less of a reason to make a home in your storage spaces. Although, bear in mind that plastic boxes can trap moisture under them, so make sure that they’re raised off the ground to allow for airflow. If you can’t have them raised off the ground, cleaning the area regularly will help keep pests at bay.”

Store food correctly

“It’s essential that food is stored correctly in refrigerators and elsewhere to prevent pests from getting access to it,” says Daniel Baldwin. “Store food such as bread, pasta and rice in airtight containers and ensure that they’re placed in cupboards when they’re not in use. If you’re throwing out any waste food, make sure you dispose of it quickly and efficiently by putting it into a bin that has a tight fitting lid to prevent pests from breaking an entry.”

We’d also recommend keeping a handheld vacuum cleaner on hand to easily clean up any small spills and mess.

Avoid damp environments

Damp conditions are a haven for a variety of pests and the UK weather doesn’t help when it comes to avoiding moisture build up. However, there are steps you can take to help. The most obvious culprits are generally the bathroom and kitchen so, if you don’t have extractor fans, it’s worth investing in a dehumidifier to avoid moisture and damp building up.

On a more serious note, you also need to keep an eye out for leaks, as Daniel Baldwin explain: “Leaks from pipes, taps and sinks can provide pests with a source to get their water, attracting them to kitchens, bathrooms and garages. If you know you have a leak within the home, make sure you fix it as soon as possible to prevent attracting pests that are looking for water.”

Use natural deterrents

There are plenty of chemical repellents on the market but it’s always worth trying an effective natural remedy first. Liam Cleverdon, interior expert and Director at Flooring King, agrees: “Chemical-free doesn’t mean ineffective. Natural oils like peppermint are surprisingly potent. You can mix 10 to 15 drops with water and spray around doors, windows and cracks to deter spiders.”

“Additionally, herbs such as rosemary, mint, basil and garlic are not only effective at repelling carpet beetles and other spring pests but also offer a highly budget-friendly solution. Simply place the herbs in small sachets and tuck them into room corners, drawers, or under furniture or dab a few drops of essential oils onto cotton pads and position them strategically throughout your home.”

“If you’re not opposed to more lethal methods, boric acid can be an effective last resort. Sprinkle it on carpets, leave for a few hours, then vacuum to kill beetles, larvae and eggs”.