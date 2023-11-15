Black Friday smartphone deals: Save LOADS on today’s best Motorola, Samsung and iPhone bargains – LIVE
Searching for the best smartphone savings this Black Friday? These are today's handset deals worth buying
Black Friday 2023 is upon us and while the day in question might be just over a week away, we’re already seeing loads of smartphone savings hit store shelves. But with so many deals to choose from, it can be tricky working out which price reductions are worth your hard-earned money.
That’s where our team of expert smartphone reviewers come in. Throughout the day, we will be updating this live blog with only the very best smartphone deals you need to know about. We’re painstakingly separating the wheat from the chaff, so you don’t have to worry whether you’re buying a duff deal or not.
We will be running these live blogs throughout the entire Black Friday sales period, so if there isn’t anything that takes your fancy just yet, you can pop in again at a later date to see if anything else catches your eye. Likewise, if you’re bargain-hunting appetitive remains unsatisfied, you can check out our main Black Friday deals page, featuring savings across a wide range of categories, including air fryers, TVs, laptops and mattresses.
Black Friday 2023 smartphone deals: The best so far
11:47 | 15 Nov
HUGE iPhone 15 discount
The iPhone 15 might be brand new, but we’ve already spotted a sizeable contract discount. if you head on over to Mobiles.co.uk, you can pick up the 128Gb iPhone 15 with a generous 250GB of monthly data for just £30 a month. The only caveat is a reasonably high upfront cost of £129, but if you can stomach this, you’ll be rewarded with a great lifetime cost of £849. That’s just £50 more than the SIM-free price.
11:06 | 15 Nov
A budget Black Friday bargain
If you’re in the market for the cheapest smartphone deal in the Black Friday sales, well, this is it. The already dirt cheap Motorola Moto G13 has had its price slashed, down to only £119. That’s a lovely 7% off the average price.
We awarded the Moto G13 a perfect five stars and a Best Buy award in our full review. We praised the budget handset for its stylish design and impressive battery life, with the inclusion of a headphone jack, dual SIM slot and expandable storage being other notable highlights. Our only real complaint was with the so-so camera, but for this price, you can’t really expect any different.
09:24 | 15 Nov
A Pixel GREAT saving
Let’s kick things off with a terrific Google Pixel 8 deal. This one is going to be hard to beat as Black Friday goes into full swing, with Mobiles.co.uk offering a 250GB monthly data contract with iD Mobile with no upfront cost for just £27/mth. Over the course of two years, you’ll have paid just £648 – that’s actually £51 CHEAPER than the SIM-free price. Bonkers.