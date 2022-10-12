Microsoft Surface Pro 9 lets you choose between Intel and Arm

With the Surface Pro 9, Microsoft seems to have killed off the Surface Pro X. Instead of a dedicated Arm-equipped product line, you can now buy either a Wi-Fi-enabled Intel-based Surface Pro 9, or one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip that also features 5G connectivity.

It’s a curious choice, given the one thing holding us back from recommending the Surface Pro X was the patchy support for Windows apps with Arm chips. Putting the same brand name on the two versions of Surface Pro 9 may be confusing, especially as only the Arm version has 5G support.

We’ll need to test it ourselves to see if the Arm model is something we can recommend in 2022, but the Intel version will undoubtedly be a performance powerhouse. The move to 12th-generation Intel CPUs increases the number of cores from four to ten, which should make it a far better performer when it comes to multitasking.

Both versions start with 8GB RAM, but can be configured with more if you want a smoother experience — up to 16GB on the Arm model and 32GB on the Intel version. Internal storage starts at 128GB, and goes up to 512GB for Arm or 1TB for Intel.

Beyond the internals, there’s not a great deal of change for the Surface Pro 9. Both models come with a 13in 120Hz display, the same as with the Surface Pro 8, though Microsoft says that the 1080p webcam has been improved. You still need to buy a TypeCover and Surface Pen separately to get the most out of it, irritatingly.



Like the Surface Laptop 5 announced at the same time, you can get it in a fancy new green colour (“Forest” rather than “Sage” this time), and it’s also available in Sapphire, Platinum, Graphite and a special flowery edition from the designers at Liberty London to celebrate a decade of Surface.

The Surface Pro 9 will be available from Tuesday 8 November, with prices starting at £1,079 for the Intel model, or £1,379 for the Arm version with 5G.