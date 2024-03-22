Get the five-star Microsoft Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 laptop at a knockdown price in the Amazon spring sale
We loved the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 when we tested it and it’s now down to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
View deal at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 represents the pinnacle of Windows tablet design. It’s slim, light, achingly beautiful and the build quality is stunning. And it’s now hit its lowest-ever price of £799 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event.
This price is for the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and note that it doesn’t include the keyboard, so if you’re looking for laptop-style productivity, you’ll need to budget for at least £135 extra for the Signature Type Cover, bring the total price up to £934.
Did the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 get a good review?
- In our full Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review, we gave the tablet five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Microsoft Surface Pro 9?
- It’s slim, light and lovely to use.
- When measured with our colorimeter, we found the display was sharp, bright and colour accurate.
- The webcam is one of the best you’ll find on any laptop – it’s super sharp and produces largely noise-free images.
- We tested it with the Signature Type cover keyboard and we loved its crisp typing action. It’s a great keyboard to type on.
Are there any disadvantages to this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deal?
- It doesn’t come with the keyboard in the box and you have to pay extra for the stylus as well.
- Battery life isn’t the best. In our benchmark tests, it lasted 8hrs 40mins, which is below average for Windows laptops.
How has the Microsoft Surface Pro 9’s price changed over time?
- The sale price of £799 is the lowest we’ve ever seen this particular configuration of Surface Pro 9 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD).
- This configuration cost £1,099 when we first reviewed it at the end of 2022.
Where can I find more deals like this?
- The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is also on sale for £979
- Amazon spring sale roundup
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
During sales periods like this, we put the whole Expert Reviews team to work looking for the best deals so you don’t have to. If you want to find out more, there’s a full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.