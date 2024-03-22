Get the five-star Microsoft Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 laptop at a knockdown price in the Amazon spring sale

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 represents the pinnacle of Windows tablet design. It’s slim, light, achingly beautiful and the build quality is stunning. And it’s now hit its lowest-ever price of £799 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event.

This price is for the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and note that it doesn’t include the keyboard, so if you’re looking for laptop-style productivity, you’ll need to budget for at least £135 extra for the Signature Type Cover, bring the total price up to £934.

Did the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 get a good review?