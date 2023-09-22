Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 announced with a big price increase

But it has addressed one of our biggest gripes with the original Studio, which was that it ran on 11th gen Intel CPUs, which delivered slower performance than we’d expect from a laptop of this price. This time, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is fitted with a 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, which for now at least is cutting edge. According to Microsoft, the new chip will deliver up to twice the power of the first Laptop Studio.

Onboard storage options are the same – the laptop has a removable PCI-E Gen 4 SSD in either 512GB, 1TB or 2TB capacity – but RAM selections have been increased. As well as the 16 and 32GB options you had with the first Laptop Studio, the Studio 2 can also be fitted with a massive 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You’re also getting a microSD card reader this time around, along with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB-A port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The base device, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, features integrated Intel Iris XE Graphics, but for those with more money to spend, there’s a choice of discrete Nvidia GPUs available, going up to the Nvidia RTX 2000 on the top-end model. Specifics are vague, but Microsoft claims that these new Nvidia chips will deliver up to twice the graphical performance, presumably compared to the first Studio.

There are fewer hardware improvements to the display, with the 14.4in PixelSense touchscreen once again featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,600 resolution, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely lacking in upgrades. The display now supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR, which pairs nicely with the Dolby Atmos support offered by the laptop’s “Omnisonic” speakers. While it’s mainly focused as a creative device, it’s good to see the Studio 2 adding in features to enhance its media-playback capabilities.

Unfortunately, it isn’t all good news on the display front. One of our big snagging points with the first Studio was that consumers had to pay extra for the Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus, which felt backwards for a laptop so geared towards creative endeavours. Microsoft clearly disagrees, as the Surface Slim Pen 2 still isn’t bundled in, instead being offered as an optional add-on for a further £120.