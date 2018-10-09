Best iPhone Xs case: Protect your phone with sturdy and stylish cases handpicked by us

Although the iPhone Xs is no longer Apple’s top-of-the-range handset, it’s still an excellent phone worth protecting from any falls or scratches that might ruin the screen or dent the chassis.

You might have owned one since launch, or perhaps you’ve recently purchased a refurbished iPhone Xs to save a bit of cash. Either way, the best cases out there can provide your phone with an appealing look and feel, some kind of storage space for a bank or credit card, or even a little extra power for days when you’re far from the nearest plug socket.

Although cases tend to go out of production as newer phones become available, there’s still plenty of choice for the iPhone Xs out there. We’ve trawled through a wide range of cases for you and have come out the other side with a selection of the very best. Find out which case will protect your phone whilst keeping it stylish in our guide below.

The best iPhone Xs cases you can buy

1. Spigen Tough Armour: Best heavy-duty iPhone Xs case

What’s the key feature that most people look for when shopping for phone cases? Durability. It is the raison d'être of phone cases, after all.

When it comes to durability, almost no-one comes close to Spigen. The company updated its Tough Armour range (the “longest-standing fan favourite”, according to Spigen) to coincide with the release of iPhone Xs, and the result is excellent. This case’s slim, dual-layered structure allows it to withstand all manner of drops and bumps. If that isn’t enough, the built-in stand allows you to comfortably watch your favourite TV shows anywhere, any time, and it supports wireless charging, too.

Key specs - Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU); Drop-proofing: US MIL-STD w/ Air Cushion Technology; Warranty: 90-day limited warranty

2. Spigen Ultra Hybrid: Best clear iPhone Xs case

A clear and slim case is great for showing off your phone’s already splendid exterior whilst giving those edges some cushioning without too much bulk. A case like this can also help prevent the phone from sliding out of your pocket, as the glassy sides of many phones tend to provoke.

Key specs - Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU); Drop-proofing: TPU bumpers, Air Cushion Technology; Warranty: 100-day limited warranty.

3. iPhone XS Leather by Apple: Best stylish leather case

This case is currently only available in lilac, but if leather’s your thing, this will be right up your alley. It’s made by Apple, too, so you know it’ll be a quality product that will fit your phone snugly.

Key specs - Materials: Tan European leather; Drop proofing: Not supplied; Warranty: 6yr limited warranty

4. Mophie Juice Pack Access: Best battery case for iPhone Xs

Sometimes you just need some extra juice, and this case from Mophie packs a punch, giving you up to 31 hours of total battery time on your phone. There’s nothing more annoying than running out of battery at an important moment, or having to carry around a weirdly shaped power bank wherever you go. This case solves all of that, as well as protecting your phone. What more can you ask for?

Key specs - Materials: Plastic; Drop-proofing: Rubberized support pads; Warranty: 2yr limited warranty

5. Apple iPhone Xs Leather Folio: Best wallet case for iPhone Xs

Although we’ve already featured a leather case by Apple on this list, we had to include this one too as it allows you to wrap your phone in even more leather. It has a handy card slot on the inside, it locks your phone when you close it, and it’s currently available in the colours forest green, lilac and peony pink.

Key specs - Materials: European tan leather; Drop-proofing: Not supplied; Warranty: 6yr limited warranty

6. Mous Limitless 2.0: The best protective slim case for iPhone Xs

Mous prides itself on producing the most durable iPhone cases around, and the company isn’t afraid to tell you about it. Just look at its YouTube channel.

Although the company hasn't yet dropped an iPhone Xs from space in one of its cases, you can rest assured that their Limitless 2.0 will be a product of high quality. Its Airoshock technology allows it to be super slim while maintaining a high level of protection that will allow you to drop it over and over again. A free screen protector is also included, made of a triple-layered TPU/PC/Silicon blend, so your screen is safe from scratches, too. We also love the choice of authentic materials for each case – whether it’s carbon fibre, bamboo or walnut.

Key specs - Materials: PC/TPU with walnut/carbon fibre/leather/bamboo/seashell; Drop-proofing: Airoshock shock absorption; Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty

7. Redbubble Ice Lolly Case: Best novelty case

Okay, so specs-wise this *probably* isn't the most protective case in the world. But what it lacks in state-of-the-art shockproof technology and air-cushioned corners, it more than makes up for in charm. Styled as everyone's favourite summer treat, an ice lolly which cannot be named for legal reasons (hint: it tastes FABulous), this iPhone Xs case is durable, flexible and fully compatible with wireless charging.

Plus, it weighs just 26g – although its seasonal style may leave you itching for a refresh come October – take this autumnal offering, for example.

As for the ice lolly case, there are three options for the iPhone Xs: a soft case, a snap case or a hard case, depending on the feel and level of protection you're after. Be wary though, it may have you sporadically dashing to the corner shop in pursuit of icy treats. You've been warned.

