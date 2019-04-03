Best iPad mini 5 case 2022: Protect your tablet with these sleek sleeves and sturdy cases

Though it’s no longer the latest iteration, Apple’s iPad mini 5 is still a very competent and portable tablet, made all the more attractive by being more affordable than the 6. Even still, it’s not a cheap machine, so you’d be wise to invest in one of the best iPad mini 5 cases to keep your tablet secure.

With so many models and generations of iPad on the market today, it can be a bit of a slog to find a case that is not only designed to fit your particular device but is also of good enough quality and includes whatever additional features you need.

To save you some time and point you in the right direction, we’ve compiled a list below of all the best iPad mini 5 cases available to buy right now. There are options to suit all needs and budgets, so read on to find the perfect case for you.

The best iPad mini 5 cases to buy in 2022

1. ESR Urban Premium Folio case: The best cheap iPad mini 5 case

If the Apple Smart Cover is a touch expensive for your taste, consider the Urban Premium Folio from case specialist ESR. In short, it works in a similar way to the model above – for less than half the price. The PU leather material is lightweight and you can fold your iPad mini 5 into a kickstand while retaining that all-important protection. Magnets embedded in the case also mean your tablet will wake/sleep when it’s opened/closed. All of this for under £20: it’s a no-brainer.

Key specs – Materials: PU leather; Colours available: Knight

2. iPad mini Smart Cover: The original iPad mini 5 case

Where better to start than with Apple’s own offering? The official Smart Cover for iPad mini 5 is formed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front of your device. It’s easily removed and can be folded into different positions to create a stand for reading, typing or making FaceTime calls. It's available in four distinct colours – “papaya” (that’s orange to you and me) is our personal favourite.

Key specs – Materials: Polyurethane; Colours available: Electric Orange, Cyprus Green, Surf Blue, Alaskan Blue, Cornflower, White, Mallard Green, Pink Citrus

3. ESR Rebound Slim Smart case: Best flexible iPad mini 5 case

ESR’s Rebound Slim Smart Case for iPad mini 5 may look similar to the folio above, but with one key difference. This time, the back of the cover is formed from a flexible rubber coating, which not only makes the case easy to put on and remove, but also allows for added grip. This is a perfect budget case for iPad mini 5 users who are always on the go.

Key specs – Materials: Polyurethane; Colours available: Black, blue, pine green, rose gold

4. Arteck Keyboard: The best keyboard for iPad mini 5

If you’re looking for an inexpensive and convenient way to turn your iPad mini 5 into a makeshift laptop at a moment’s notice, then the Arteck mini 5 keyboard is sure to be a good fit. This keyboard case protects the screen when closed, and doubles as a viewing stand for watching films or TV shows on the go. The keyboard layout should be no surprise to anyone familiar with the traditional Mac layout, and similarly to the Apple-made Smart covers, the keyboard can also put the iPad into sleep and wake automatically.

Key specs – Materials: Metal; Colours available: Silver

5. Timecity iPad mini 5 case: Best iPad mini 5 case for kids

Children aren’t generally as careful with their technology as us adults are, and as a result, precautions need to be in place depending on their age, especially if they are very young. Enter the Timecity case: with its rugged design and hand and shoulder strap, this case is very hard to drop. If the worst should happen, however, then your child’s iPad will be protected from the fall;the company claims its case has been tested for 1 metre drops.

There’s a three-layered armoured design throughout that is dust and waterproof as well as being shock resistant. All the ports and buttons are carefully sealed with thick plastic coverings to prevent dust, mud and water damage that could occur. At the same time, there’s a built-in screen protector for added peace of mind, so you can be sure that your kids won’t break their fancy new iPad when playing with it.

Key specs – Materials: Polycarbonate; Colours available: Black/blue

6. MoKo Sleeve Bag: A stylish sleeve case for iPad mini 5

Okay, so it’s technically more of a sleeve than a case, but this offering from MoKo will still give your new iPad mini more protection than nothing at all – and it looks great to boot. The thick sponge lining ensures your device won’t get scratched and protects against drops, while a zip allows for easy access to your tablet. And, best of all, you get all of this for a tenner.

Key specs – Materials: Felt; Colours available: Black, pink, dark grey, light grey

7. AUSMIX iPad mini 5 case: The most attractive iPad mini 5 case

If you prefer something a little more stylish than the utilitarian fare of most protective cases, this colourful number may well be the one for you. There are several options available with various vibrant images on them, but for our money, the most attractive of the lot is this gorgeous watercolour-style hummingbird and flowers design.

Far from being just aesthetically pleasing, this case also offers the usual slew of supportive functions that you’d expect, including a soft TPU interior to protect from scratches, a sturdy magnetic closure to keep the lid from swinging open and a multi-angle stand in the cover. As a final flourish, this case also includes a free dust wipe and stylus pen.

Key specs – Materials: Polyurethane; Colours available: Various styles