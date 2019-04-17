Best iPad Air 3 case 2022: Sleek and lightweight cases starting from just £11

Though no longer the latest model, Apple’s iPad Air 3 is still an excellent (and now more affordable) lightweight tablet. If you already own one, or if you choose to pick one up over the newer, more expensive alternatives, you’re also going to want to find the best iPad Air 3 case you can, to protect it from nicks and scrapes.

With most iterations of the iPad Air having their own specific dimensions, securing a case isn’t always as simple as just finding one meant for iPads and calling it a day – more often than not, you’ll need a model designed specifically for the iPad Air 3.

Luckily, we’re here to save you from trawling through endless websites and specifications to find a suitable safeguarding solution. Below, we’ve gathered together our top picks, with options to suit all needs and budgets, so read on to find the best iPad Air 3 case for you.

READ NEXT: These are the best iPhones to buy right now

The best iPad Air 3 cases to buy in 2022

1. Torro Premium Leather Case: Best leather case for iPad Air 3

Price: £50 | Buy now from Amazon



Some might scoff at the idea of spending nearly £50 on an iPad case, and with good reason. However, if you have a bit of spare change to spend, consider this case from Torro. Formed from genuine premium Italian cowhide leather, it’ll look as good on the backseat of your Beamer as it will in a big business board meeting. It comes in three colours, too – the tan option is very fetching.

Key specs – Materials: Genuine leather, suede (interior); Colours available: Black, dark brown, tan

2. ESR Urban Premium Folio: Best folio case for iPad Air 3

Price: £13 | Buy now from Amazon



ESR’s Urban Premium Folio for iPad Air 3 is perfect for creative types, in terms of both its look and features. The wood-grain texture on the exterior is more suited to Hoxton than High Street Kensington, and it comes in imaginatively named colours such as “Twilight”, “Sky” and “Charcoal”. As you’d expect, it’ll hold an Apple Pencil, and will even fold into a kickstand so you can practice those sketches on the go.

Key specs – Materials: Polycarbonate, PU leather, microfibre lining; Colours available: Charcoal, Knight, Sky, Twilight

3. Tomtoc: Best sleeve for iPad Air 3

Price: £26 | Buy now from Amazon



Although originally designed for the 2018 11in iPad Pro, your 10.5in iPad Air 3 will still sit snugly within this sleeve case from Tomtoc. A handy detachable strap means you can either wear it as a shoulder bag or carry it normally, and a separate pocket at the front gives you ample space to store your Apple Pencil, phone or whatever other accessory you might have with you.

Key specs – Materials: Nylon; Colours available: Black, grey

4. ESR Trifold Smart Case: The best budget iPad Air 3 case

Price: £11 | Buy now from Amazon



With so many options on the market now, you don’t necessarily need to break the bank in order to get a decent case for your iPad Air 3. This case is one of the most affordable options going right now, but still offers the protection and quality of life features you’d expect.

Raised edges protect both the back and front sides in case of drops, while sturdy magnets keep the lid firmly closed to prevent scratches to the screen. The lid can also be folded into three different stand types, giving you a range of viewing angles to choose from.

Key specs – Materials: Polyurethane; Colours available: Rose Gold, Black, Grey, Navy Blue

5. SEYMAC Heavy Duty Shockproof Case: The best iPad Air 3 case for ultimate protection

Price: £22 | Buy now from Amazon



This rugged case is the way to go if protection matters to you more than anything else. A rigid shell that fully encompasses your iPad Air 3, this case provides shockproofing on all sides, with the non-slip lining also protecting against scratches. The front features a built-in screen protector, too, so you don’t even need to worry about smudges on the glass.

In terms of functionality, this case also offers plenty of useful features. The back houses a built-in kickstand that can be swivelled a full 360°, as well as a convenient hand strap and stylus holder. There’s also a detachable nylon shoulder strap for more convenient portability.

Key specs – Materials: Polycarbonate, silicone; Colours available: Black + Black, Blue + Black, Green + Black, Orange + Black, Rose + Black, Skyblue + Black, Camo + Pink