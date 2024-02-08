Acer Aspire C27-1800 review: A competent all-rounder at a sensible price

Acer Aspire C27-1800 review: Design and key features

As with many current Windows all-in-ones, the Aspire C27-1800 effectively gives you the innards of a laptop packed into the rear of an LCD monitor, with all the connectivity placed out of the way at the rear. It’s a well-designed and fairly stylish unit, with thin black bezels on either side and slim black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. It sits on a simple stand, with no horizontal rotation but 30-degrees of tilt. At 612mm wide and 446mm tall, it’s no bigger than it needs to be given the screen size, and it’s only 37.3mm deep on its stand.

The connectivity is relatively basic, with one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C. Bear in mind that the first will instantly be occupied by the wireless dongle for the bundled keyboard and mouse. However, you do get an RJ-45 for Gigabit Ethernet and an HDMI out, along with Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for wireless networking and additional peripherals.

In theory, both the RAM and the SSD are upgradable, with the 8GB of DDR4 currently fitted occupying just one of the two available DIMM slots. However, you’ll need to be handy with a screwdriver and a pry-tool to get to them or the single M.2 slot, with no easy access panel to be found.