Best GoPro accessories 2021: The best gimbals, selfie sticks, mounts and lights for your GoPro action camera

GoPro's action cameras are a fantastic way to capture your activities – but to get the best footage, you'll need the best GoPro accessories.

From head mounts to protective housings, grips to gimbals, there's a whole world of GoPro accessories on the market specifically designed to help you get the shot you want. Some of these come directly from GoPro – the official head and chest mounts are popular, for example. But there are plenty of third-party manufacturers producing competitively priced, high-quality accessories too.

Below we've handpicked some of the best GoPro accessories around across a wide range of different categories. So whether you're looking to go scuba diving, mountain biking or just film holiday videos by the pool you're sure to find something that works for you.

The best GoPro accessories to buy in 2021

1. GoPro Shorty: Best multi-purpose GoPro grip

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon





Unless you plan on keeping your GoPro permanently attached to a mount or harness you'll want to invest in a decent grip. While there are several different styles of grip available, our all-around pick is the GoPro Shorty.

Selfie stick or tripod, why not both? From a pocket-friendly 11.7cm, the shorty extends up to 22.7cm, giving you a decent short-length selfie stick. Not only does it afford you a little extra reach while vlogging, taking group shots or snapping selfies, using a grip also helps steady your footage by smoothing out some of the shakiness you'd incur holding the GoPro directly. For added versatility the base of the Shorty can also be folded out, creating a compact tripod that's ideal for static shots and time lapses.

If you need even more reach then we'd recommend the 56cm GoPro Max Grip.

2. GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount: Best GoPro helmet mount

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



Whether you're hitting the dirt trails or simply looking to document your morning commute, a solid helmet mount is pretty much an essential GoPro accessory. While there are cheaper third party helmet mounts available, GoPro's official Helmet Front + Side Mount offers up an edge when it comes to both build quality and flexibility.

To install the mount you simply need to stick the adhesive base to your helmet and then lock down the swivel mount. The swivel mount assembly gives you complete control over the positioning of your camera and lets you place it wherever you want - it can even be set to face you. The kit comes with two adhesive bases in the box, allowing you to kit out two different helmets or set up two separate angles on the same helmet.

3. Neewer 50-in-1 GoPro Accessory Kit: Best budget accessory kit

Price: £31 | Buy now from Amazon



Looking to pick up some accessories for your GoPro but don't know where to start? Neewer's extensive 50-in-1 kit provides you with a taste of just about every style of GoPro accessory on the market. Adhesive mounts, floats, head and chest straps, grips, they're all here. While the accessories may not be quite up to first-party quality, for £30 this kit provides incredible value and is an excellent way to find out which accessories really work for you.

4. Joby GorillaPod Action Tripod: Best flexible GoPro mount

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



Need a go-anywhere tripod for your go-anywhere camera? With its three bendable arms, the Joby GorillaPod Action can be wrapped around anything you see fit, allowing you to set up your shots in almost any environment. The legs are formed from a series of interconnected spheres that can be shaped to conform to uneven surfaces, wrapped around posts and handlebars or articulated to form a selfie stick.

5. PGYTECH Carrying Case Mini: Best budget GoPro case

Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon



Once you're all tooled up with mounts and accessories, you're going to need something to stow all your stuff in. We've used PGYTech's excellent range of cases a lot and they offer loads of features for the money and good protection for your gear. The Carrying Case Mini is a case in point. It comes with velcro dividers to stop your camera rattling around inside the case and getting scratched and scuffed. There's a flap with elastic straps to keep your SD cards organised and a stretchy pouch to pop loose bits and bobs in like cables and adapters. It's sold as a case for the DJI Osmo Pocket but you can use this for any action camera; it's a very useful accessory.

6. GoPro Head Strap and Quick Clip: Best GoPro head mount

Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon



If you want to capture great footage while your hands are full, the head mount is the classic answer. The GoPro Head Strap and QuickClip offers a variety of head-mounting options to ensure whatever the event, you’ll be able to record your activities. The price may seem a tad high for what is basically a head-strap, but it’s the best in quality compared to third-party offerings.

7. GoPro Chesty: Best GoPro Chest Mount

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



GoPro's Chesty is an incredibly versatile piece of kit. From biking to bungee jumping, snowboarding to skydiving, hiking to hang gliding, the Chesty allows you to capture every moment hands-free. The harness is comfortable, secure and highly adjustable, allowing you to fit it over everything from a T-shirt to a snowboard jacket, and the GoPro camera simply clips onto the central plate.

8. Anker PowerCore 20000: Best high capacity GoPro power bank

Price: £38 | Buy now from Amazon



While it may not be the most extreme or exciting accessory on our list, a pocket power bank is arguably one of the best GoPro companions. Capable of recharging your GoPro's batteries while on the move, a quality power bank can prove invaluable when travelling. Anker's PowerCore picks up our top recommendation here as it manages to packs a lot of features into a relatively compact package. Measuring 74 x 158 x 19mm (WDH) and weighing 280g it's small enough to slip into a jacket pocket yet it manages to hold a sizeable 20,000mAh of capacity - that's enough to charge a GoPro battery ten times over. With a pair of USB-A outputs, you can also put it to use charging up your smartphone and other gadgets too.

9. Hero 9 Black Housing + Waterproof Case: Best GoPro Hero 9 Black Housing

Price: £55 | Buy now from Amazon



GoPro's Hero 9 Black is rugged, features an in-built mount and waterproof to 10m straight out of the box and so for most casual activities you're fine to go case-less. For more extreme sports and diving, however, you'll likely want additional protection. While some third party options are available, when it comes to waterproofing especially we'd always recommend going for the real deal.

GoPro's official Hero 9 Black Housing keeps the camera waterproof right down to 60m while still allowing you access to all the essential controls. The case is also plenty rugged, which gives the camera a nice added layer of protection when out and about - this can come in pretty handy while on dry land too. GoPro also manufactures a GoPro 8 Black version, while the GoPro Super Suit provides the same level of protection for older Hero 5, 6 and 7 cameras.

10. Suptig diving light: Best GoPro underwater light

Price: £16 | Buy now from Amazon



The Suptig diving light is a cheap and cheerful illuminator that works up to 45m underwater. Its three LEDs are rated at 300 lumens – which is jolly bright – and coverage is nice and wide too. For under £20, it’s a must-have add-on.

11. GoPro Hero 9 Black Floaty: Best GoPro Hero 9 Black floating housing

Price: £30 | Buy now from GoPro



Read any number of "GoPro found underwater" articles and you'll quickly come to appreciate the benefit of sticking your expensive camera in a floating case before hitting the water. While the rugged Hero 9 Black Housing should be your go-to choice for deep diving action, for snorkelling, rafting, surfing, swimmming or just filming by the pool, the Floaty is ideal. The Floaty's keeps your camera buoyant and visible while on the water and has likely saved countless cameras from watery graves. The cushioned design also provides a nice bit of bonus drop protection while in use but doesn't hinder access to the controls. There's also a dedicated Hero 8 Black Floaty.

Buy now from GoPro

12. MyArmor floating hand grip: Best GoPro grip for the sea, lake or pool

Price: £8 | Buy now from Amazon



MyArmor's Waterproof Hand Grip is a versatile, budget-friendly grip. A decent short grip for everyday use, it's particularly handy when you're by the sea, lake or pool because it floats. This allows you to capture all the watersport action without fearing that your GoPro may unceremoniously sink to the bottom.

The base also unscrews, giving you a nice little water-tight compartment for holding small objects or loose cash while around the pool or on the beach.

13. GoPro 3-Way: Best large GoPro grip

Price: £45 | Buy now from Amazon



This odd-looking mount can be used (as the name suggests) in three different ways. It can serve as a clever selfie-stick that keeps the arm out of view; you can detach the arm and use it as a simple camera grip; or you can fold out the discreetly tucked-away legs to turn it into a tripod for some fixed-spot filming.

14. Zhiyun Crane M2: Best stabilised GoPro grip

Price: £199 | Buy now from Amazon



The Zhiyun Crane may not be the cheapest gimbal you can buy for your GoPro but, for £199, it offers an incredible amount of flexibility. Not only can you mount your action camera atop this 3-axis stabiliser but you can also swap it out and pop your smartphone on top and the Crane M2's motor is even strong enough to cope with compact cameras up to 700g in weight.

In addition, the Zhiyun offers a number of nifty shooting modes, from the dizzying Vortex mode Go modes to the more basic pan follow and manual modes. Setup and balancing can be a little fiddly at first but once you've got the hang of it, it's easy enough and the shots you can get out of this gimbal are more than worth the extra hassle.

15. GoPro The Strap: Best GoPro wrist mount

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



GoPro’s official “The Strap” is a surprisingly comfortable strap that lets you wear your camera on your wrist – or anywhere else on your arm or leg. Its rotating mount is tremendously convenient for flipping back and forth between selfies and PoV footage. It’s undeniably expensive, but it’s tough enough to withstand extreme sports, and to survive the onslaught of grit and sand.

16. GoPro Smart Remote: Best GoPro remote

Price: £67 | Buy now from Amazon



Now, this might not be a mount, but we felt this product was worth mentioning. The Smart remote does exactly what it says on the tin. It allows you to control a multitude of GoPro cameras simultaneously from afar. It's ideal for skiers and bikers – anyone who wants to mount their GoPro out of sight - on a helmet, say - but still wants to know if it's recording or not.