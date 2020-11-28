Best GoPro deals UK: Top discounts on the Hero 12 Black, Hero 11, Hero 10 and more

The best GoPro deals in the UK

The Hero 12 Black is GoPro’s most capable action cam to date. It features an 8:7 aspect ratio image sensor, supports 5.3K video at up to 60fps and comes with the most effective video stabilisation we’ve seen yet.

The Hero 12 comes with Bluetooth support for wireless audio capture and is compatible with GoPro’s latest Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory for seriously impressive wide shots.

A standout from its predecessors, the Hero 12 Black incorporates some significant efficiency improvements; in our testing recording for almost twice as long as the Hero 11 before running into heat issues and capturing almost 50% more footage on a single charge of its Enduro battery.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black launched earlier this year for £400 but if you order direct from GoPro you can bag yourself a free dual battery charger and a pair of GoPro Enduro rechargeable batteries. Purchased separately, the dual Enduro battery charger would set you back an additional £60, making this bundle the best GoPro Hero 12 Black deal around right now.

View deal at GoPro