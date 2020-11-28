Best GoPro deals UK: Top discounts on the Hero 12 Black, Hero 11, Hero 10 and more
Pick up a new GoPro action camera for cheap with our roundup of the best prices in the UK
With high-resolution, high-frame-rate video recording and tough, waterproof construction, GoPro’s incredibly popular line of action cams are the ultimate go-anywhere cameras. To make sure you’re getting the absolute best price, we’ve scoured the web for the best GoPro deals around, and so below you’ll find our complete rundown of the lowest prices currently available across GoPro’s entire action camera lineup.
While action cameras regularly feature in online sales, it’s GoPro themselves who have some of the best prices right now. GoPro is currently offering the new flagship Hero 12 Black action cam and a selection of exclusive bundles for less than the competition. You can even save on your first order when you sign up for GoPro’s email newsletter.
The best GoPro deals in the UK
1. GoPro Hero 12 Black (£400 with free dual battery charger)
The Hero 12 Black is GoPro’s most capable action cam to date. It features an 8:7 aspect ratio image sensor, supports 5.3K video at up to 60fps and comes with the most effective video stabilisation we’ve seen yet.
The Hero 12 comes with Bluetooth support for wireless audio capture and is compatible with GoPro’s latest Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory for seriously impressive wide shots.
A standout from its predecessors, the Hero 12 Black incorporates some significant efficiency improvements; in our testing recording for almost twice as long as the Hero 11 before running into heat issues and capturing almost 50% more footage on a single charge of its Enduro battery.
The GoPro Hero 12 Black launched earlier this year for £400 but if you order direct from GoPro you can bag yourself a free dual battery charger and a pair of GoPro Enduro rechargeable batteries. Purchased separately, the dual Enduro battery charger would set you back an additional £60, making this bundle the best GoPro Hero 12 Black deal around right now.
2. GoPro Hero 9 Black (was £250; now £199)
While it can’t quite match the blistering framerate options offered by the newer flagship Heros, the Hero 9 Black is a solid all-around option and arguably all the action cam most people need. It can shoot 5K videos at 30fps and packs GoPro’s HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation to keep your videos nice and steady. It comes with both front and rear colour displays for easy framing and it’s compatible with a wide range of GoPro Mods and accessories.
While the Hero 9 Black ordinarily retails for around £250, right now it’s on sale for just £199. This is the lowest we’ve seen it go for and the cheapest way to pick up a new dual-display GoPro right now.
3. GoPro Hero 12 Black + Accessories Bundle (was £480; now £450)
Alongside the discounted standalone Hero 12 Black, GoPro is also offering a Hero 12 Black + Accessories bundle. The bundle includes the new Hero 12 Black, a Handler floating hand grip, GoPro Head Strap, a spare Enduro battery and a GoPro camera case.
Bought separately these accessories would set you back in excess of £80 so being able to pick them up for £50 more than the standalone Hero 12 Black makes this a great value package. This bundle is ideal for those shopping for their first action camera or simply those after some accessories to go along with their new Hero 12 Black.
4. GoPro Hero 11 Black (was £400; now £350)
With 5K30 recording, an 8:7 aspect ratio image sensor and top-shelf video stabilisation, the GoPro Hero 11 Black goes toe-to-toe with the latest flagship Hero 12 across most of its recording specs. In fact, unlike the newer Hero 12, the Hero 11 Black even offers on-board GPS support.
It lacks GoPro’s latest user interface and efficiency tweaks but if you’re after a straightforward, flagship-level action cam, opting for the slightly older Hero 11 is an easy way to save a few quid.
Ordinarily around £400, right now you can pick up a new Hero 11 Black for £350 at Amazon.
5. GoPro Hero 10 Black (was £350; now £250)
With 5K recording, front and rear colour displays and GoPro’s incredibly effective HyperSmooth 4.0 image stabiliser, the Hero 10 Black ticks all the right boxes. Along with featuring in-built mounting prongs and out-of-the-box waterproofing, the Hero 10 is also compatible with GoPro’s extensive range of Accessory Mods, allowing you to customise the camera to suit your individual needs.
Previously £350, right now Amazon is offering up the GoPro Hero 10 Black for the bargain price of just £250.