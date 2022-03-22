Insta360 One RS hands on: Modular action camera gets a major upgrade

When the Insta360 One RS' predecessor appeared back in January 2020, I was instantly impressed with the idea behind it. Its modular design allowed for it to switch between a regular 4K action camera to 360 camera without the need to buy two separate devices.

The new model, which Insta360 has just taken the wraps off, takes that recipe and refines it significantly, improving the overall design and the performance of the camera’s “core module”, with better image and audio quality.

Insta360 One RS hands on: Design, key features and first impressions

Because it’s modular, the Insta360 One RS is available in several different packages. The twin kit, which costs £500, includes the new f/2.4 “4K Boost Lens”, the f/2.0 360 degree lens, the modular battery and the new Core module.

The 4K Edition costs £280 and comes with all the above but lacks the 360-degree lens mod. The 1-Inch Edition is £500, which includes only the 1in camera lens mod, core and battery. And, finally, there’s the Trio edition (£780), which comes with the 4K, 1-Inch and 360 lens attachments.

As before, all these clip securely together – a bit like action-camera Lego – and slide into a cage, which has two mounting prongs on its underside. This allows the camera to be attached anywhere a GoPro-style mount will fit: your helmet, bicycle handlebars or surfboard, for instance.

The entire unit is IPX8 water resistant (to 16ft or 4.88m), and, impressively, the new camera core is also backwards compatible with previous lens mods. So, if you bought the twin kit back in 2020 but fancy upgrading, you only need to purchase the 4K kit, since your old 360 lens will still work.

So, what’s actually new? Well, the most obvious upgrade is to the mounting cage, which is now much neater and easier to use than before. Once you’ve assembled the camera, it simply slides into the cage sideways and the end hinges down and latches closed with a snick. To release it, you simply press a pair of buttons on either side and slide the camera back out.

All in all, this is a huge improvement. The old cage felt flimsy and the camera had a tendency to drop out if you opened it the wrong way around. This grips the camera firmly and securely, even with the latch flipped open, and it looks a lot more attractive, too.

Other key improvements include an additional microphone on the Core unit, bringing the total count to three, a bigger battery with 21% more capacity and the ability to add Insta360’s proprietary FlowState in-camera image stabilisation.

Previously, you had to bring the footage into the Insta360 mobile or desktop apps and then export to use clips in other video editors, but now you can take the clips straight from camera.

There’s more, too. The new 4K Boost Lens comes with a larger 1/2in, 48MP sensor and the ability to record video up to 6K in resolution. There’s improved Wi-Fi as well, so clips transfer to your phone faster than before.

Video of Insta360 ONE RS - Dubai Desert Action

Insta360 is also adding 45-degree and 360-degree horizon-levelling to all lens mods with the One RS. This isn’t applied in-camera like the FlowState stabilisation – you need to pull footage into the mobile or desktop apps for it to work – but to get 360-degree levelling on the GoPro Hero 10 Black, you have to add the Max Lens mod at an extra cost of £90.

Insta360 One RS hand on: Early verdict

Overall, it’s a significant upgrade for the Insta360’s ingenious modular action camera. There are plenty of new features, with a redesign that genuinely improves usability.

And, while teething problems with software and reliability prevented us from recommending the first one, from what I’ve seen so far that doesn’t seem to be a problem here.

I’ll be posting my full review of the Insta360 One RS in the coming days when I’ve had the chance to fully test it out. In the meantime, it certainly looks promising.