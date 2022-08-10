Best motorcycle camera 2022: Our favourite helmet and bike-mounted cams

There’s no feeling quite like taking your bike out on the open road, but only the best motorcycle cameras will do justice to your ride.

The best motorcycle cameras allow you to capture high-resolution video of every jaw-dropping piece of scenery you drive past. And, with helmet-, body- and bike-mounted camera options available, you can pick the style and perspective that suits you.

It’s not only adrenaline junkies who will benefit from taking a camera on their rides, however. Everyday riders and commuters can deploy a motorcycle camera in a dash cam-type capacity. Always-on motorcycle cameras can prove who was at fault in case of an accident while out on the road.

Motorcycle cameras are available with a range of mounting options and at price points to suit just about every rider. Below you’ll find our brief buyer’s guide to get you up to speed on what to watch for, followed by our pick of the best motorcycle cameras on the market today.

Best motorcycle cameras: At a glance

Best action camera for motorcycles: GoPro Hero 10

Best budget helmet camera for motorcycles: Techalogic DC-1

Best motorcycle camera with intercom: Sena 10C Evo

How to choose the best motorcycle camera for you

Helmet- vs body- vs bike-mounted cameras – what’s the difference?

There are a few practical considerations to take into account when deciding where and how to mount your camera. Some cameras are designed specifically for motorcycle mounting, others for helmet or body mounting, and some offer multiple mounting options. The right mount will ultimately depend on what you’re trying to get out of your camera and the type of video you’re looking to record.

If you’re looking to capture the joy of a great ride then a helmet-mounted camera is the way to go. Helmet-mounted cameras capture a first-person view of your journey; the camera moves as you move and looks where you look, resulting in a more active experience. Body-mounted cameras offer a broadly similar feel, albeit from a slightly lower perspective and without quite so much influence from your movements.

Bike-mounted cameras, on the other hand, always record from a fixed position and will typically focus on the road ahead. These cameras can often be hard-wired in, negating the need for batteries. Many can also be set to constantly record whenever the bike is running, making them the best option for those seeking a dash cam-type camera for reassurance while on the road.

Some cameras can be mounted in multiple positions, giving you added flexibility and the ability to see which position works best for you.

How long can motorcycle cameras record?

Recording times will come down to how the camera is powered and how much storage is available. Most helmet- and body-mounted cameras run off of rechargeable batteries. Battery performance varies greatly between models but, generally, more premium cameras will offer longer recording times from a single charge. Some models offer easily interchangeable batteries or recharging over USB from a power bank, which can be handy for those looking to capture long rides.

Most bike-mounted cameras can be run directly off of the bike’s battery. This avoids any recharging issues and the majority of bike-mounted cameras can even be set to start recording automatically when you turn the bike’s ignition.

A motorcycle camera’s storage capacity is also vital. Most cameras record directly to microSD cards, and the size of that card will ultimately dictate the recording length. Many motorcycle cameras can record looping video where they capture shorter five- or 10-minute clips back to back, with the newest clips overwriting the oldest once all of the available storage has been used.

This setup works well if you simply want to have the camera rolling in case of an accident, as you’ll always have access to the latest footage; cameras with looping video allow you to save important clips to stop them from being overwritten. If you want to record your rides for more creative purposes, looping video isn’t the best option and you’ll need to invest in high-capacity memory cards.

What other features should I look out for?

Almost all motorcycle cameras, and certainly all of the cameras in our roundup, are capable of recording Full HD video. Premium models may offer 4K recording (think Ultra HD on your TV), as well as more advanced image stabilisation for smoother playback.

Dual-camera systems are also worth considering as they can record what’s going on in front of and behind you simultaneously. This makes them particularly well suited to dash cam-type roles.

Other things to look out for are companion smartphone apps that allow you to review, save and share your footage while on the move. Some models will shoot still images and offer creative features such as timelapse functionality. You can even find motorcycle cameras that are paired with in-helmet intercom systems, allowing you to record what you and your fellow bikers say while on the ride.

The best motorcycle cameras to buy in 2022

1. Techalogic DC-1: The best budget motorcycle camera

Price: £190 | Buy now from Amazon



Lightweight, feature-packed and reasonably priced, the Techalogic DC-1 is an excellent motorcycle camera for those on a budget.

The DC-1’s standout feature is its dual-lens design. With a pair of Sony Starvis IMX307 imaging sensors, this helmet-mounted camera can record what’s in front of and behind you simultaneously. It’s capable of recording two streams of 1080p video at 30fps or, using the front lens only, it can record at 1440p at 30fps. The camera offers up to 2.5 hours of recording off of a single charge and, while the battery isn’t interchangeable, it can be topped up with a USB power bank.

The footage captured isn’t exactly cinematic: the picture can pixellate at speed and there’s no image stabilisation. It’s certainly very serviceable in a dash cam-type capacity, however, and the quality is respectable for the price.

Clips can be shot in one-, three-, five- or 10-minute segments while looping. The clips are shot back to back and the newer clips overwrite the older clips once all of the memory has been used up. Alternatively, you can record continuously in seamless 15-minute segments until you run out of space. A handy remote control is included, which allows you to easily save the current clip, and it’s also compatible with a companion smartphone app.

Key specs – Mounting type: Helmet; Max recording resolution: 1080p 30fps (dual lens), 1440p 30fps (single lens); Recording medium: microSD card (up to 128GB); Size (WDH): 40 x 33 x 110mm; Weight: 104g; Reported battery life: Up to 150 mins; Interchangeable battery: No; USB rechargeable battery: Yes

2. GoPro Hero 10 Black: The best action camera for motorcycles

Price: £400 | Buy now from GoPro



GoPro has long been the go-to action camera brand, and the Hero 10 Black is the firm’s best camera yet.

The Hero 10 Black supports high-resolution video recording at up to 5.3K. It also offers 4x slow-mo in 4K and comes with dedicated timelapse and hyperlapse functions. The camera packs GoPro’s market-leading HyperSmooth 4.0 image stabilisation, ensuring cinema-smooth playback and a neat Horizon Levelling function that can correct up to 45 degrees of tilt in your footage.

Using GoPro’s smartphone app, available for both Android and iOS, you can check the camera’s framing once it’s mounted and even edit and upload your clips while on a ride.

The Hero 10 is compatible with a vast range of accessories. For motorcyclists, GoPro offers helmet, chest and handlebar mounts, along with standard adhesive mounts that can be used to attach the camera directly to your bike.

The Hero 10 Black doesn’t offer the greatest battery performance, maxing out at around an hour of continuous 4K recording. The batteries are interchangeable, however, and the camera can also run off of an external USB power bank.

It may not have been designed as a dedicated motorcycle camera, but for those looking to create striking content from their rides, the Hero 10 Black is one of the best options around – just remember to remove it from your bike when you park up.

Read our full GoPro Hero 10 Black review for more details.

Key specs – Mounting type: Helmet, body, handlebar, bike; Max recording resolution: 5K 60fps; Recording medium: microSD card (up to 1TB); Size (WDH): 71 x 34 x 55mm; Weight: 153g; Reported battery life: Up to 60mins in 4K or 120mins in HD; Interchangeable battery: Yes; USB rechargeable battery: Yes

Buy now from GoPro

3. Sena 10C Evo: The best motorcycle camera with intercom

Price: From £329 | Buy now from Amazon



Sena has built a reputation for high-quality helmet-mounted communication systems. For the Sena 10C Evo, the company has combined a complete Bluetooth communications package with an integrated 4K camera.

The helmet-mounted camera offers 4K recording at up to 30fps or 1080p at up to 60fps and the captured footage is crisp, clear and detailed. It can also shoot still images with a burst rate of eight pictures per second or, using the time-lapse option, it can be set to take a still every one, two, five or ten seconds.

The camera can be paired with Sena’s smartphone app over Wi-Fi to review your footage and adjust the recording mode, resolution, microphone gain and speaker volume.

The intercom portion of the 10C Evo includes a background-noise-suppressing boom microphone and an in-helmet speaker. Using Sena’s Group Intercom system you can talk to up to three other riders within a range of 1.6km. You can even set the camera to include your intercom audio in the recorded videos. The headset also works over Bluetooth 4.1, allowing you to receive calls or hear sat nav instructions.

Key specs – Mounting type: Helmet; Max recording resolution: 4K 30fps; Recording medium: microSD card (up to 128GB); Size (WDH): 31 x 95 x 59mm; Weight: 90g; Reported battery life: Up to 90 mins; Interchangeable battery: No; USB rechargeable battery: Yes

4. Viofo MT1: The best bike-mounted motorcycle camera system

Price: £230 | Buy now from Amazon



If you want an always-on camera to capture accidents on the road, a bike-mounted unit is the way to go. With both front and rear-facing HD cameras and a hardwired control box, the Viofo MT1 offers the complete package at a reasonable price.

Both cameras feature an ultrawide 170-degree field of view, meaning very little will be out of the cameras’ sight. Videos are recorded at 1080p 30fps, and while the clips might not be as detailed as those shot on a 4K camera, they’re still nice and clear, both during the day and at night.

The camera records in back-to-back ten-minute segments, with the latest clip overwriting the oldest once all of the available memory has been used up. Should the worst happen on a ride, the MT1’s G-sensor automatically saves the latest recording from the moment of impact. A remote control is also included to allow you to save and protect other clips from being overwritten.

The MT1 can be hard-wired directly into the bike’s loom so you never need to worry about recharging it, and it can be set to start recording automatically as soon as you turn on the bike. The MT1 also offers GPS tracking, and using Viofo’s smartphone app you’re able to see where each video clip was shot. You can also embed both the time and your current speed into recordings.

Key specs – Mounting type: Bike; Max recording resolution: 4K 30fps; Recording medium: microSD card (up to 256GB); Size (WDH): 43 x 26 x 26mm (camera), 105 x 75 x 23mm (control box); Weight: 950g;