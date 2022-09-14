GoPro launches three new HERO 11 Black models

One year on from the launch of the HERO 10 Black, GoPro has refreshed its action camera range with a trio of new products. The regular GoPro Hero 11 Black and the HERO 11 Black Creator Edition both launch on 14 September, with the base model available for either £400 for GoPro subscribers or £500 at launch. The Creator Edition, meanwhile, retails at £580 for subscribers and £700 for the general public.



The cut-back, dinky HERO 11 Mini arrives a little later, on 25 October, and can be picked up for £300 via a GoPro subscription or £400 without one.

Individually, GoPro pitches the three cameras as offering something for everyone. The standard HERO 11 Black is your go-to for content capture, while the Creator Edition adds an extra battery grip with built-in buttons, with optional upgrades including a directional microphone, bright LED light, and mounts for attaching additional accessories. You also get auto-upload and highlight features as part of your GoPro subscription, which automatically uploads footage to the cloud while the camera charges.



The HERO 11 Mini is the lightest and smallest of the three new cameras, and includes all the perks and features of its larger siblings, while operating on a simple one-button control scheme.



New features and upgrades across all three models include a new 1/1.9in sensor, with the option to shoot in 10-bit colour, as well as capture in a new 8:7 aspect ratio, which the company says is better suited for Instagram and TikTok content. The new sensor also enables what GoPro calls ‘HyperView’, which is essentially a 16:9 aspect recording which, according to GoPro, produces “faster and more heroic” footage of skiing, cycling and other high octane activities.

The new models also see improved image stabilisation in the form of GoPro’s ‘HyperSmooth 5.0’ technology, which promises to keep footage steady even during 360-degree rotations thanks to the camera’s Horizon Lock abilities.



Another welcome hardware upgrade is the HERO 11’s new Enduro battery, which comes in-box with the standard HERO 11 and the Creator Edition, and built-in with the HERO 11 Mini. According to GoPro, this new battery is designed to operate more effectively and improve camera performance in cold and moderate temperatures, and has reported improvements of up to 38% in terms of extending battery life.

Beyond these upgrades, the cameras also come with new night-time timelapse settings, higher resolution output for TimeWarp captures, and Easy and Pro control modes for supposedly simpler captures.

