GoPro Hero 12 Black deal: Save on the best action camera we’ve EVER tested in Amazon’s spring sale
The flagship GoPro Hero 12 Black is a top-tier action camera and now available at a bargain price in the Amazon spring sale
The Hero 12 Black improves on an already excellent predecessor by combining GoPro’s top class image quality and stabilisation tech with a more user-friendly interface and enhanced audio.
The GoPro Hero 12 Black is usually available for an average price of £395, but at the moment you can pick one up on Amazon for £349, so if you want to make a heroic saving on this brilliant action cam make sure you get in there fast.
Did the GoPro Hero 12 Black get a good review?
- In our full GoPro Hero 12 Black review, our resident professional photographer Christian Hopewell crowned it the “new action camera king”, awarding it a full five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, our highest honour.
What’s so good about the GoPro Hero 12 Black?
- The Hero 12 features improved heat management and power efficiency.
- The previous model already had the best video stabilisation we’d seen from an action cam and now the Hero 12 comes equipped with GoPro’s latest stabilisation tech, Hypersmooth 6.0, which includes a revised AutoBoost setting.
- Unlike previous models the Hero 12 now features Bluetooth support, allowing you to pair the Hero 12 with a set of headphones or a wireless microphone.
- It can now capture detail in high-contrast scenes as the Hero 12 supports high dynamic range (HDR) video capture at up to 5.3K resolution.
Are there any disadvantages to this GoPro Hero 12 Black deal?
- Unfortunately, unlike previous models, the Hero 12 doesn’t use GPS. This could be a disappointing omission for some users.
- As with previous models, the camera struggles under low-light conditions, with the image quality dipping in darker environments.
How has the GoPro Hero 12 Black’s price changed over time?
- The GoPro Hero 12 Black is currently on sale for £349.
- The price when we reviewed it was £400.
