Grab a GIANT GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera deal this Black Friday
The five-star GoPro Hero 11 Black is at its lowest price ever of £299 on Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price of the GoPro Hero 11 Black to £299, down from £349, making it the cheapest it’s ever been on the site. As one of our favourite action cameras on the market, the GoPro Hero 11 Black earned itself a five star review and Expert Reviews Best Buy award.
The GoPro Hero 11 Black is an exceptional action camera, building on the legacy of its predecessors with significant improvements. It features a new 8:7 aspect ratio sensor, which enables creators to record near-square video clips. This aspect ratio is particularly beneficial for content creators who publish on multiple platforms, as it allows for both landscape and vertical videos to be cropped from the same take.
Video stabilisation is superb, too. GoPro’s HyperSmooth 5.0 is a huge draw for action camera fans, with even the bumpiest trails and gnarliest extreme sports footage smoothed out to near-perfection. Another huge plus point is the introduction of 360-degree levelling with the new Horizon Lock feature.
The GoPro Hero 11 Black also comes equipped with an all-new sensor supporting 10-bit colour, which offers talented video editors more flexibility in colour grading their footage in post-production. The resolution and framerate options remain robust, with capabilities for 5.3K video at 60fps, 4K at 120fps, and options for 2.7K and Full HD clips at up to 240fps for slow-motion effects.
If you’re looking for a supremely talented all-round action camera, this Black Friday deal on the GoPro Hero 11 Black is well worth taking advantage of. Its combination of cutting-edge technology, versatile recording options, and excellent image quality in even the most demanding of situations make it a standout choice in the action camera market.