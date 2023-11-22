Grab a GIANT GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera deal this Black Friday

Video stabilisation is superb, too. GoPro’s HyperSmooth 5.0 is a huge draw for action camera fans, with even the bumpiest trails and gnarliest extreme sports footage smoothed out to near-perfection. Another huge plus point is the introduction of 360-degree levelling with the new Horizon Lock feature.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black also comes equipped with an all-new sensor supporting 10-bit colour, which offers talented video editors more flexibility in colour grading their footage in post-production. The resolution and framerate options remain robust, with capabilities for 5.3K video at 60fps, 4K at 120fps, and options for 2.7K and Full HD clips at up to 240fps for slow-motion effects​​​​.