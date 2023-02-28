How to clean an air fryer: Top tips and Black Friday savings

If you’re reading this, you’re probably already aware of the degree to which air fryers have taken the cooking world by storm. Offering hassle-free, healthy convection cooking from our countertops, air fryers filled a niche most of us weren’t ever aware existed. However, with them being relatively new on the block, the question of how to clean an air fryer isn’t quite as settled as it is with other household appliances.

Having thoroughly tested our fair share in our quest to find the best air fryer, we’ve subsequently become fairly adept at cleaning them. So, whether you’ve got a basket-based model, an oven-style air fryer, or a multi-functional multi cooker, our suggested methods will make sure your countertop cooker stays sparkling clean for many meals to come. Read on below for our different cleaning methods, and scroll to the bottom of the page if you’d like to check out our recommendations for a possible upgrade.