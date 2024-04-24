5 foods you should never cook in an air fryer and why

“Saucy dishes – those with sauce as the main ingredient, such as bolognese or chilli con carne, should be kept well away from air fryers, even if placed within a silicone basket”, says Thea Whyte, air fryer expert at AO.com. “The hot air circulating in the appliance will cause liquids to splatter, which can be both dangerous and messy.”

Jack McCallum, small domestic appliance buyer at Daewoo Electricals, points out that there’s also a risk to your appliance. “The sauce can get into the air fryer’s mechanism and possibly damage the appliance”, he says.

2. Battered foods

In a similar vein, foods with lots of wet batter may not fare very well in an air fryer either, despite this appliance’s reputation for delivering a healthier alternative to deep-fried food.

“The batter mix can drip and create a mess in the basket, and it may not cook evenly or even form a crispy battered coating”, Thea says.

In fact, the results may not be what you expect, according to Paul Bough, chef at ZWILLING UK: “Battered foods may easily become dry, so if you’ve chosen to put them in the air fryer, be sure to monitor carefully,” he explains.

“If you have something with a sauce, it’s probably more advisable to use a slow cooker for best results”, he adds.

3. Eggs for hard boiling

Those who love a hard-boiled egg for breakfast in the morning are probably best sticking to a pot of boiling water for their preferred results.

As Thea explains: “While an air fryer can certainly be used to make hard-boiled eggs on a practical level, it isn’t the best idea, since this process can quickly ruin your egg,” she says. “An egg can become rubbery and chewy, which can spoil the entire meal for many people.”

4. Food containing lots of water

According to Paul, “foods with a high water content may not cook through properly in an air fryer”. The reason for this is that air fryers crisp food by circulating hot air around the machine – and it can be tricky for the appliance’s heat to properly penetrate any food that has a lot of water in it.

“If you put vegetables or whole tomatoes in an air fryer, for example, they’re more likely to go mushy and soggy than crispy”, Jack says.

Those who do want to cook foods that are naturally moist – such as chicken breast or potatoes – in an air fryer should take a few steps beforehand for best results. For example, be sure to remove excess water first by patting down the items with kitchen paper, and add a small coating of oil before placing into the air fryer.

5. Leafy vegetables

Keep your leafy greens well clear of an air fryer. In fact, if you attempt to load them in for cooking, they’re not even guaranteed to stay put in your air fryer’s basket, due to the fact that the appliance blows hot air around in order to heat your food.

“Leafy veg can end up just blowing around in the air fryer and won’t cook well,” Jack says. “Avoid cooking foods such as spinach or kale in this appliance.”

