Advantages and disadvantages of air fryers: What you need to know before buying

Hannah agrees, adding “there has been an increasing number of air fryer models appearing with extra features and settings that make it easier than ever to create show-stopping dishes.”

Some of our favourite tried and tested air fryers have multiple functions, including the Ninja Speedi, which while technically a multi cooker, has an incredible air frying function at its core, as well as steaming, oven baking and more.

4. Evenly crisped food

Probably the biggest draw of an air fryer is its ability to crisp food evenly, adding a lovely crunch with plenty of flavour. This is because air fryers are mini convection ovens, circulating hot air to cook food on all sides. You do, however, need to turn your food over halfway, unless you have a model that will do this for you such as the Tefal ActiFry Genius + Air Fryer. Of course, it’s also important to know which foods cook the best in an air fryer, along with those that are definitely not suitable, to ensure you make the most of it.

5. Less mess to clear up

“Air fryers are also super easy to clean, with the majority of models being both dishwasher and sink safe,” says Hannah. And it’s true that compared to traditional deep fat fryers, air fryers are a delight to clean. There’s no cooking oil to dispose of and you can either pop most removable parts in a dishwasher or wash in hot, soapy water.

The outside of your air fryer can be wiped down with a damp cloth. You even have the option to line your fryer basket with disposable liners that can simply be thrown in the bin after use. Always consult your manual before cleaning though and make sure you know how to clean your air fryer’s heating element, as this needs a little extra attention.

6. Lower energy bills

Eleanor explains that Tefal’s air fryers can help with energy bills. “Our range of air fryers all have the advantage of helping you spend less on your energy bills – you can save up to 70% of your energy (compared to using conventional cooking methods), something we know everyone is conscious of right now,” she says.

As long as you’ve done your research and purchased the best air fryer for your specific needs and capacity, so you’re not unnecessarily heating up empty space, you can save money by using one. It uses less energy to heat than an oven and cooking times are usually reduced too.

7. Safer to use

The simple fact that you’re not handling a vat or pan of boiling oil means that air fryers are much safer to use than deep fat fryers. You also won’t run the risk of any hot oil splashing out of the fryer, making air fryers far safer to use with kids or pets around. The baskets have handles to carry them around safely too.

However, it’s still worth understanding that food still gets very hot in an air fryer, as do the parts, so care should be taken while touching any of the components.

Disadvantages of air fryers

Air fryers might be wonderful inventions, but nothing is perfect. Let’s look at some of the disadvantages below.

1. Overcooked food

This shouldn’t be a problem once you’ve read the manual and become used to how your own air fryer performs, but it’s relatively easy to overcook food with them. This is because air fryers heat up extremely quickly and will retain that hot temperature for far longer – leading to overcooked and dried-out food, even if you’ve followed the recommended cooking time on the packaging.

Our advice? Start by following one of the recipes in the air fryer’s manual or on the manufacturer’s website and follow those instructions to get to know how your fryer works. Once you’re more confident, you can branch out with more adventurous cooking choices.

2. Not great for larger households

Although there are some large oven-style air fryers with generous 11l capacities or dual-drawer models with two baskets, these are generally only going to be big enough to feed four people. If you need to regularly cook big meals for larger families or groups, you’re better off sticking to the oven, where you’ll have far more space. Not only that, using the oven once is more economical, as it uses less energy than running an air fryer multiple times to cook a single meal.

3. You can’t cook everything in an air fryer

While they’re incredibly versatile, you can’t cook absolutely everything in an air fryer – and some foods can be potentially hazardous. For instance, wet-battered foods and cheese can get onto the heating element due to an air fryer’s powerful fans. In turn, this can cause the whole fryer to overheat. Raw grains struggle to cook evenly, while leafy greens and some types of broccoli can dry out. Make sure you check your manual to see if there’s anything specific that your air fryer can’t cook.

4. Noisy fans

Air fryers use powerful fans to push air around at a rapid speed, this can make them very noisy, with some of the loudest reaching up to 65dB. To put that into context, the average vacuum cleaner reaches around 70dB – so, if you’re sensitive to noise this has the potential to be a huge disadvantage. We suggest doing your research before buying, to look for an air fryer that’s quieter. Some will have noise level information of the product specifications or, you can contact customer support.

5. They are bulky

Even the smallest air fryers are going to take up room on a kitchen counter. Air fryers also need to be able to vent properly during the cooking process, meaning they will need empty space around them. If you live in a tiny flat or have a cluttered kitchen, you might struggle to find enough room for one. We’ve tested some space-saving options, such as the Ninja DoubleStack.

Should you buy an air fryer?

It all comes down to your specific needs. If you have a smaller family and use your oven regularly, you’ll find it a useful investment that produces tasty food and also helps to lower energy costs. But bigger families might find they’re not large enough for their needs and using them is impractical, as they can’t provide the space of a regular oven.