Air fryer vs oven: Which is the best for your needs?

While it may take a while to get used to your machine’s cooking times for different foods, generally if you can fry, roast or bake a food then you can air fry it with good results. The foods that an air fryer does most successfully are things like portions of meat and fish, chips and breaded or battered foods and pastries.

The fact that air moves faster and hotter in an air fryer than an oven, combined with the smaller chamber means that there is improved crispiness and crunch without the negative health implications of frying in quantities of oil.

What foods are best cooked in an oven?

While you can absolutely bake in an air fryer, in our experience cakes and bakes are best done in an oven. The air fryer is ideal for cooking a portion or two of biscuit dough but for proper baking it falls short. Most air fryers don’t have a large enough capacity for something like a loaf of bread or a cake tin; a standard oven produces a more even bake.

Batch cooking is also something best suited to ovens. Again, capacity is an issue and it is more economical to cook several large dishes at once in an oven using different shelves than to have the air fryer baking smaller portions one at a time.

For this reason too, things like roasts or large family meals are better in an oven, though some of the higher capacity air fryers can cook a whole chicken or joint well.

Finally, low and slow cooking is something that ovens handle better than air fryers. Most air fryers have a limited timer (as foods cook so quickly), so cooking that barbecue brisket or satisfying stew is more convenient in an oven – or, better still, a slow cooker.