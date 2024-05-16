Air fryers vs microwaves – which of these appliances is right for you?

Air fryer vs microwave: What sort of food does each appliance produce?

The types of food you can produce using an air fryer versus using a microwave is where the differences between the two appliances become apparent. “As an air fryer and microwave work in such differing ways, you will not achieve similar results – so using the method that best suits what you are cooking is important”, Brian says.

An air fryer is far superior for creating an attractive, crispy texture on your food, in a way that a microwave cannot match.

“The best kinds of food to cook in an air fryer are those that should be crispy, like chips, breaded chicken and pizza”, Brian says. “Circulating hot air makes the food crisp and golden on the outside while retaining all of the flavour of the food inside. Any kind of food that you can bake, fry or grill can be cooked in an air fryer.”

Using a microwave and expecting a crispy, crunchy texture will only end in disappointment, Paul says: “Cooking these items in a microwave would likely result in something soggy, and much less crispy than the equivalent cooked in an air fryer. For example, breaded and battered food items will definitely come out crispier in an air fryer compared to a microwave.”

However, microwaves certainly have their place when it comes to reheating foods, and are very effective for cooking foods that you don’t want to become crispy. “When it comes to cooking steamed foods, a microwave is perfect – particularly for vegetables, grains and fish – as long as it’s wrapped or covered to retain the moisture”, Brian says.

So, it’s important to realise that microwaves cannot be used to cook just any type of food, whereas an air fryer is much more versatile and can be used to cook most things, with a select few exceptions.

“Microwaves are not effective on thick foods”, says David Rees, an appliance expert from HomeSupply. “They can be used for reheating, but you would not be able to cook something like meat properly, for example.”

Brian agrees that “raw meat, seafood, pasta and pizza will not fare well in a microwave, and their texture and appearance will leave a lot to be desired.” He continues, “Unlike an air fryer, it’s certainly not a suitable method for taking something like meat from a raw state to a cooked state without drying it out and making it ‘rubbery’.

“For this reason, a microwave is more often used to reheat food rather than cooking ingredients from scratch.”

