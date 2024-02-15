Best air fryer cookbooks 2024: Prepare healthy food in the comfort of your own home

The best air fryer cookbooks can help revolutionise your cooking, making meal times quicker, healthier and tastier than ever before.

Around a third of UK households now own an air fryer, with sales continuing to increase. However, while the investment might have been made, many sit in the corner of a worktop redundant. An air fryer-specific cookbook will include tips and tricks for using your machine, as well as tried-and-tested recipes with adapted times and temperatures to ensure perfectly cooked meals every time.

Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve tested more air fryers than most have had hot dinners, so we know what makes a brilliant book. Nobody wants a long list of unheard-of ingredients in a recipe of multiple steps. We’re looking for hardworking recipes for busy people – chuck-it-all-in family favourites, super-fast solo lunches and all the healthy snacks you never knew you needed.

Whether you have a dual-zone air fryer, are looking for the best energy-saving recipes or are keen to cut calories, there’s an air fryer cookbook that’s right for you. Read on for our recommendations.