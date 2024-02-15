Best air fryer cookbooks 2024: Prepare healthy food in the comfort of your own home
Get the most out of your air fryer by whipping up some delicious dinners, mouth-watering sides and family favourites
The best air fryer cookbooks can help revolutionise your cooking, making meal times quicker, healthier and tastier than ever before.
Around a third of UK households now own an air fryer, with sales continuing to increase. However, while the investment might have been made, many sit in the corner of a worktop redundant. An air fryer-specific cookbook will include tips and tricks for using your machine, as well as tried-and-tested recipes with adapted times and temperatures to ensure perfectly cooked meals every time.
Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve tested more air fryers than most have had hot dinners, so we know what makes a brilliant book. Nobody wants a long list of unheard-of ingredients in a recipe of multiple steps. We’re looking for hardworking recipes for busy people – chuck-it-all-in family favourites, super-fast solo lunches and all the healthy snacks you never knew you needed.
Whether you have a dual-zone air fryer, are looking for the best energy-saving recipes or are keen to cut calories, there’s an air fryer cookbook that’s right for you. Read on for our recommendations.
Best air fryer cookbooks: At a glance
|Best overall air fryer cookbook
|The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews (~£10)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best dual-oven air fryer cookbook
|The Latest Tower Dual Basket Air Fryer Cookbook by Fermina J. Reilly (~£6.99)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best healthy air fryer cookbook
|Bored of Lunch by Nathan Anthony (~£9.50)
|Check price at Amazon
How to choose the best air fryer cookbook for you
What should I look for?
First, what kind of air fryer do you have? We have a page dedicated to Ninja air fryers you can browse if yours is a Ninja – here you can find details on your specific model. Is yours a dual-oven model that allows you to cook using two different temperatures or functions at the same time, a rotisserie-enabled version or do you have a standard single-basket model? If you’re not sure, check out our handy ‘What is an air fryer?’ explainer.
Who are you planning to cook for?
If you’re looking to feed a family then it’s likely the recipes you’ll want are different to books offering healthy, quick lunches, for example. You can also find diet-specific air fryer books for vegetarians and gluten-free diets, though for this list, we’ve stuck to mainstream books.
How much should I spend?
All the cookbooks below are affordably priced, with hardback books naturally slightly pricier than the paperbacks. You should expect to spend up to around £10, though there are savings to be made all round if you’re content with a Kindle version.
READ NEXT: Best dual air fryers
The best air fryer cookbooks you can buy in 2024
1. The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews: Best air fryer cookbook overall
Price when reviewed: £10 | Check price at Amazon
This book is a great all-rounder, with everything you need to get started on your air fryer journey. It’s written by home cook Clare Andrews, who featured on Channel 5’s Airfryers: Do You Know What You’re Missing programme in January 2024. The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook contains essential charts for timings and temperatures for cooking many common foods – including how to convert suggested cooking times on shop-bought products. For anyone who has been stuck just making chips, this book will have you cooking up whole roasting joints, baking sweet treats and cooking whole meals in no time at all. There are plenty of tips on how to get the most out of your appliance, plus more than 80 recipes so you can put your new skills to the test. Highlights include choc-chip cookies and an air-fried poached egg recipe – our minds are blown.
Key details – Format: Hardback and Kindle; Year published: 2023; Publisher: Michael Joseph
2. The Latest Tower Dual Basket Air Fryer Cookbook by Fermina J. Reilly: Best dual-oven air fryer cookbook
Price when reviewed: £6.99 | Check price at Amazon
For anyone lucky enough to own a snazzy dual-oven air fryer such as these, then investing in a dual air fryer-specific cookbook makes sense. While this book is intended for the Tower air fryer range, it has plenty of ideas and info that’s relevant to other brands, too. In addition, it’s a good fit for anyone looking to make whole meals in their machine, rather than having to use the grill or hob to top up their air-fried dish – an energy-saving bonus. There are plenty of recipes here for culinary inspiration: from healthy and nutritious meat-based recipes to veggie sides and fuss-free fish and seafood, with a handful of desserts thrown in for good measure. Master your machine and serve up delicious bang bang shrimp, gochujang brisket, kale and spinach chips and baked peach oatmeal in a flash.
Key details – Format: Paperback and Kindle; Year published: 2023; Publisher: Independently published
3. Air-Fryer Cookbook by Jenny Tschiesche: Best air fryer cookbook for beginners
Price when reviewed: £8.49 | Check price at WHSmith
A good book for air fryer beginners, this book features 101 recipes from nutritionist Jenny Tschiesche, spanning snacks and sweet treats to full meals with inspiration taken from around the globe. This is less an air fryer manual and more a guide to cooking simple recipes – from basics such as chips and chicken wings up, to easy meals such as quinoa-stuffed romano peppers and Mediterranean meatballs. There are also a handful of vegan and vegetarian recipes, and many are easily adaptable. This book is useful for realising the versatility of your air fryer and will help you get the most out of your machine.
Key details – Format: Hardback; Year published: 2022; Publisher: Ryland, Peters & Small
4. The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook by Poppy Cooks: Best air fryer cookbook for keen cooks
Price when reviewed: £14 | Check price at Amazon
Poppy O’Toole – aka, Poppy Cooks – is a Michelin-trained TikTok star known for creating easy-to-follow tasty recipes, and this book contains plenty of those. Known as the Potato Queen, it’s no surprise that her recipes for healthy chips (just one spoonful of oil) and perfect roast potatoes are big hits with fans. We’re keen to try the homemade scotch egg recipe, and have earmarked her air fryer veggie corn ribs and miso-glazed cod, too. All the recipes here genuinely look delicious, and the book is simple to follow, bright and well illustrated.
Key details – Format: Hardback and Kindle; Year published: 2023; Publisher: Bloomsbury Publishing
5. Bored of Lunch by Nathan Anthony: Best healthy air fryer cookbook
Price when reviewed: £9.50 | Check price at Amazon
You may know Nathan Anthony from his platform Bored of Lunch, and this book is a testament to his popularity – and isn’t only limited to lunch. It’s easy to get excited about air frying with these approachable and inspiring recipes, which will be on the table in no time at all – whether you’re cooking for yourself or a group, there’s something for everyone here. We love the idea of firecracker chicken and the irresistibly crispy coconut panko prawns; plus it’s great to see a (pretty low) calorie count on each dish. There are recipes for those looking to indulge, too: lazy air fryer doughnuts and Crème Egg croissant balls will surely float their boat. Yum.
Key details – Format: Hardback and Kindle; Year published: 2023; Publisher: Ebury Press