Ever turned on your air fryer to preheat the unit, only to be hit with the revolting smell of burning plastic? Not only is it unpleasant, but it can be extremely worrying, too. After all, a malfunctioning electrical appliance is something that can be a real cause for concern.

The good news is that plastic smells emitting from air fryers are rarely anything to worry about, and you can rest assured that your perfectly cooked, crispy air fryer chips won’t harm you in any way. It’s unlikely that you’ll have to splash out on a new air fryer, provided you take a few simple precautions.

So, if you’re dealing with an air fryer that smells of burning plastic, read our handy guide for the reasons that could be causing it, and discover the fixes that will do away with the problem for good.

Why does my air fryer smell like plastic?

Air fryers are made from a variety of materials, but commonly the body and inner drawer are made from heat-resistant plastic, while the pan and basket are coated with PTFE – a synthetic thermoplastic polymer referred to as non-stick. The benefits of these materials are that the outer housing of the air fryer offers decent insulation properties and is cool to the touch, while the PTFE coating on the inside prevents your food from sticking to the pan or basket, allowing it to cook evenly. The latter is particularly true of a rotisserie style air fryer such as the Proscenic T31.

The downsides are that new plastics can emit unpleasant chemical smells, particularly in their first few times of use when the material is reaching high temperatures. While not harmful, the odour is acrid – and nobody wants a kitchen full of fumes even if the food remains unaffected.

How do I get rid of plastic smells from my air fryer?

Any plastic smells from your air fryer in use should settle down over time, but there are things you can do to accelerate the process.