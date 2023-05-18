The second-generation Amazon Echo Auto is available to buy NOW

The latest iteration of the Amazon Echo Auto – the tech giant’s Alexa-enabled hands-free kit for cars – is finally available to buy in the UK having been released in the US last September.

The original Echo Auto received a four-star rating when we reviewed it in 2020 and the new model makes some key upgrades to its design and functionality. Where the original Echo Auto was one single unit, the second-gen model has separate mic and speaker modules, with the latter - the section you’ll want mounted on your dashboard - a compact 23 x 15 x 52mm (WDH). As well as its slimmer profile, the new Echo Auto comes with an adhesive mount to provide greater flexibility in where you position it inside your vehicle.

The microphone setup has been tweaked slightly, too, with the second-gen model housing a five-mic array in place of the eight-mic array found in its predecessor. Those mics are of course what will pick up the Alexa wake word and allow you to play music, make and take calls, drop in on other compatible Echo devices, and manage your calendar, all while keeping your hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road.

The Echo Auto also enables you to control compatible smart home devices from your vehicle, which will come in handy if you’re in a rush to get to work and have forgotten to turn the lights off in your kitchen before leaving the house.

Smartphone compatibility has been extended, too. Previously, the Echo Auto only worked with iOS 14 or Android 8 and above, but the second-gen model supports Apple devices running iOS 12 and above and Android handsets running Android 6.0 and above, meaning those with older phones can benefit from its voice assistance. Finally, the new model now supports Quick Charge 3.0, meaning you’re able to top it up faster than the original version.

The new Echo Auto is available to buy now from Amazon for £60 and launched alongside the Echo Pop smart speaker, which is available for £45, and the latest updates to the Echo Show 5 (£90) and Echo Show 5 Kids (£100), both of which can be pre-ordered now ahead of their release on 31 May.