Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Preview: New devices break cover just in time for school
Amazon launches new Fire Kids tablets at Amazon September devices show, including a successor Pro tablet for kids
Amazon today announced new Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets at its September devices event in Washington DC. Both devices continue the company’s kid-focused line of tablets, with the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro the company’s first kids tablet aimed at older children. A regular Amazon Fire HD 10 also debuted at the event, offering more or less the same as the updated Kids tablets.
The company also announced an Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Echo Pops, a pair of devices focused on the new LLM enhanced-Alexa and the company’s ambient computing goals.
Amazon Fire HD 10, HD 10 Kids and HD 10 Kids Pro: Specifications, price and release date
- 10.1in Full HD displays
- 5MP cameras
- 3GB RAM
- Up to 13 hour battery life
- Prices: £150, £200 (Kids and Kids Pro editions)
- Availability: Preorders open on 20 September, shipping from October
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: Design and key new features
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablets look the same as they’ve always looked – as Fire tablets wrapped in embedded cases, child-proof cases. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, as they say and Amazon is certainly invested in making sure these don’t break. However, if they break, Amazon’s usual two-year worry-free guarantee means the company will replace it anyway for you in the first two years of life.
Actual upgrades to the hardware look to be thin on the ground, however, with the major upgrades focusing on battery life and cameras. With the former, you’re getting a hour of extra run time over the previous model, and with the latter, there’s an improved 5MP selfie camera with both rear and front cameras now offering the same resolution.
Amazon will also be bolstering its Play Together service with more games, including Checkers and Memory Match. Kids and parents or other adults will be able to play together across long distances.
Finally, Amazon is debuting a new AI-powered Music Maker service on Fire HD 10 Kids tablets, allowing them to create their own songs, as long as they have a subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. As always, a purchase of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 10 or Fire HD 10 Kids Pro will come with a 12-month subscription to the service. After that, the subscription will set you back £7 per month for non-Prime members and £4 per month for Prime members.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: Early verdict
We’ve rated the Amazon Fire HD 10 and the Fire HD 8 kids’ edition tablets as some of the best kid’s tablets, and these new devices, although minor updates, are set to build on that. The prices have stayed the same, battery life has improved and the cameras have been upgraded, too.
The new tablets will set you back £200 for the Kids and Kids Pro editions and £150 for the non-Kids version and will be available to pre-order from today, shipping from October.