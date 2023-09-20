Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Preview: New devices break cover just in time for school

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: Design and key new features

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablets look the same as they’ve always looked – as Fire tablets wrapped in embedded cases, child-proof cases. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, as they say and Amazon is certainly invested in making sure these don’t break. However, if they break, Amazon’s usual two-year worry-free guarantee means the company will replace it anyway for you in the first two years of life.

Actual upgrades to the hardware look to be thin on the ground, however, with the major upgrades focusing on battery life and cameras. With the former, you’re getting a hour of extra run time over the previous model, and with the latter, there’s an improved 5MP selfie camera with both rear and front cameras now offering the same resolution.

Amazon will also be bolstering its Play Together service with more games, including Checkers and Memory Match. Kids and parents or other adults will be able to play together across long distances.

Finally, Amazon is debuting a new AI-powered Music Maker service on Fire HD 10 Kids tablets, allowing them to create their own songs, as long as they have a subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. As always, a purchase of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 10 or Fire HD 10 Kids Pro will come with a 12-month subscription to the service. After that, the subscription will set you back £7 per month for non-Prime members and £4 per month for Prime members.

