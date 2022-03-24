Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) review: Now cheaper than ever in Amazon’s spring sale

Two years ago, I dubbed the Apple iPad Air (2022)’s predecessor an “iPad Pro in all but name”, and it’s a comment I still stand by today. At the time, there wasn’t much to separate the iPad Air from the smallest 11in iPad Pro; it did much the same stuff, with only a few inconsequential features missing.

Two years on and it’s very much the same story, except that the latest iteration – the 5th generation iPad Air – is arguably closer in specifications and capabilities to the 11in iPad Pro than ever before.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) review: What you need to know

That’s not due to any new feature or advancement – the 2022 iPad Air uses technology you’ll have seen on other products before – but the deployment of the M1 processor in such an affordable tablet means this is now the cheapest way to access Apple’s much-lauded new silicon.

That’s the big change, but look hard and you’ll see that there are other updates. There’s a natty new Blue colour (pictured), to add to the Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Starlight (white) options you had before. This looks lovely, although if you’re sensible, you’ll be covering it with a folio or keyboard case anyway.

The webcam has been upgraded to a 12MP unit with support for Apple’s canny Center Stage technology that zooms and pans the view to keep you in the middle of the shot. The USB-C connector supports faster speeds than before and, if you want to pay the premium, you can have the tablet with 5G cellular connectivity, which is an improvement on the 4G of the previous iPad Air.