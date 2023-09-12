Apple iPhone 13 mini review: The best small phone money can buy

The one disappointment is that the iPhone 13 mini, just like the regular iPhone 13, doesn’t get a 120Hz display; it’s capped at 60Hz. That is a major shortcoming in my view, especially since even very cheap Android handsets now come with high refresh displays. I expect to see this change in 2022, so those wanting a cheaper iPhone with a 120Hz display may want to hold off on upgrading until next year.

Apple iPhone 13 mini review: Performance and battery life

Next up: performance, which receives a boost in 2021 from a move to Apple’s latest chip, the A15 Bionic. This predictably lifts benchmark performance over last year’s iPhone mini 12 and, as with the iPhone 13, graphics performance is faster, too. It isn’t as quick as the iPhone 13 Pro, however, which has an extra GPU core.

In short, the iPhone 13 mini is a very powerful phone that’s very nearly as quick as its larger, much more expensive stablemates. The lack of that 120Hz display does make it feel less sprightly and slick than the iPhone 13 Pro, but the raw power is a match for pretty much any other smartphone on sale today, as you can see by the comparison with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Battery life is actually pretty good, too, considering the compact nature of the phone. It lasted 15hrs 17mins in our testing, which is a decent notch longer than last year’s iPhone 12 mini, which lasted 14hrs 49mins in the same test. You’ll still need to charge the phone at the end of every day if you want it to last you the next day as well, but the extra bit of stamina is welcome nonetheless.

Apple iPhone 13 mini review: Cameras

I’m not going to bang on about the cameras in too much depth because you’re getting exactly the same stuff as the iPhone 13. If you want to read about the cameras in a bit more detail, click here and fill your boots.

In summary, though, you have a pair of cameras on the rear of the iPhone 13 mini: one ultrawide f/2.4 (with a 120-degree field of view) and a main f/1.6 camera with sensor-shift stabilisation. Sensor-shift is the smartphone equivalent of the IBIS (in body image stabilisation) tech you get in ‘proper’ cameras, where the sensor moves to compensate for hand shake instead of the lens.

Both of the iPhone 13 mini’s cameras capture 12MP images and 4K video at up to 60fps in Dolby Vision and, this year, in addition to the sensor-shift stabilisation, the sensor is larger on the main camera, too.