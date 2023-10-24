Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M3, 2023) review: Marginal gains

Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M3, 2023) review: Price and competition

Configuration tested: 8-core Apple M3 processor with 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14.2in 3,024 x 1,964 Mini-LED display. Price: £1,699 inc VAT

There’s always an Apple premium to pay for a MacBook Pro and that is very much the case with the 2023 14in model. Prices start at £1,699, which gets you the standard M3 chip with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. A pretty meagre specification for the better part of two grand and it only gets more pricey from there.

The M3 Pro model (11-core CPU, 14-core GPU) starts at £2,099 and is kitted out with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, while the one with the M3 Max (14-core CPU, 18-core GPU), 36GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage will set you back £3,299.

Believe it or not, for the equivalent M2 Pro machine, these prices are lower than they were last year, albeit by a mere £50. If you compare prices with the old M2 MacBook Pro 13in, however, the new model is £400 more expensive.

As for alternatives, you have the Apple MacBook Air 13in and 15in models with prices starting at £1,149 and £1,399 respectively. These are both based on the older M2 processor, however, and are fanless, so performance can’t match that of even the cheapest 14in MacBook Pro.

And then there’s a whole gamut of Windows alternatives, most of which deliver more performance bang per buck. Our current favourite ultraportable is the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED, a laptop we reviewed at £1,499 with a 13th Gen Core i7, but you can now buy the more powerful Core i9-13900H model for a bargain £1,199 at Amazon.

That’s a fabulous machine and it also comes with double the RAM and storage of the base M3 MacBook Pro, a 14.5in 120Hz OLED screen and performance to match. Only battery life lets it down.

Another, even cheaper lightweight workstation machine is the Huawei MateBook 16s. Slightly larger than the M3 MacBook Pro 14in, this cost £1,099 from the Huawei store at the time of writing, comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, although the IPS screen can’t match either the MacBook’s Mini-LED effort or the ZenBook’s glorious OLED panel.

And don’t forget to consider the 14in Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro. It comes with possibly the best screen we’ve ever seen on any laptop, double the RAM of the MacBook at 16GB and a 512GB SSD, although it isn’t quite the bargain the Asus and Huawei machines are at £1,600.