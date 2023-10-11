Apple Pencil: New scribbler is cheaper and has USB-C

Apple has taken the wraps off a cheaper version of the Apple Pencil – that comes with USB-C charging.

The new stylus will cost £79 and looks a lot like the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil, which was introduced alongside the third-generation iPad Pro back in 2018.

Just like the 2nd generation stylus, the new model can be attached to the top edge of your iPad magnetically. However, it doesn’t charge wirelessly. Instead, you have to slide up the cap at the top to reveal a USB port, which you can then connect to any nearby charger.

Paring takes place over USB-C as well, with the new pencil supporting any iPad with a USB-C port.