Asus' latest ROG laptops arrive at CES 2023 along with RTX 40-series mobile GPUs

Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand has just announced its new range of gaming laptops for 2023. In all, there are 13 new machines, all packed with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series mobile GPUs, starting at £1,499.

The laptops are divided, as they have been for some time, into three product families: Strix, Zephyrus and Flow. Broadly, Strix is for gamers looking for power and screen size no matter the cost, Flow is aimed at those who value portability above everything and Zephyrus combines the two.

Asus Strix Scar laptops up the ante even higher, with the Scar models coming with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 4TB of PCIe SSD storage and mini-LED screens, while regular Strix models halve the maximum RAM and storage and make do with IPS displays.

The cheapest way to join the party is with the Asus ROG Strix G16. Available in the second quarter of the year from £1,499, the cheapest configuration includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU alongside a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13450HX processor. If you want more powerful innards but like the 16in form factor, the ROG Strix Scar 16 starts at £3,299 with an Intel Core i9-13980HX and RTX 4080 GPU.



While a 16in screen is large for a laptop, it’s actually the smallest of the Strix range, with 17in and 18in models also available. The ROG Strix G17 (RTX 4060 with AMD R9-7845HX) starts at £1,799, while the Strix Scar 17 (RTX 4090, AMD R9-DR) begins at £3,799.

If you’re interested in an 18in laptop, the ROG Strix Scar 18 actually arrives before the others in the first quarter of 2023. It comes with an RTX 4090 GPU and Intel’s new Core i9-13980HX processor and starts at £3,399. The regular Asus ROG Strix G18, meanwhile, starts with the same CPU but downgrades to the RTX 4070 GPU, bringing the price down to £2,599.

The ROG Zephyrus range is definitely more portable, but doesn't compromise on power too much. Coming in 14in and 16in sizes, these laptops are slim (18.5mm and 19.9mm respectively) and relatively light, too (1.65kg and 2kg) but still include 13th-generation Intel Core processors and RTX 40-series GPUs.



The laptops come in four varieties, all available in the first quarter of 2023, starting at £1,900 for the Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4050 and 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, all the way up to £3,900 for the Zephyrus Duo (above) which comes with an AMD R9-DR processor, an RTX 4080 GPU and a second 4K screen that slides out for additional touch controls above the keyboard.

Finally, the ROG Flow convertible laptops are aimed at those who want their gaming laptops to be as compact as possible, with the 13in model weighing just 1.1kg.

Available in the second quarter of 2023, the ROG Flow starts at £1,900 for the X13, £2,000 for the Z13, and £2,200 for the X16. Maxing out with RTX 4070 GPUs, these clearly won’t offer quite the same power but the relatively low price and convertible design (the Z13 has a detachable keyboard, while the other two have a 360-degree convertible chassis) certainly helps.